Air arrivals down 54% on pre-Covid levels

By Neil Lancefield
 7 days ago

UK air travel remains more than 50% below pre-pandemic levels, new figures show.

Just 4.5 million airline passengers arrived in the country last month, according to Home Office data.

That was two-and-a-half times more than the figure of 1.7 million in October last year, but 54% lower than the 9.8 million arrivals during the same month in 2019.

The aviation industry has previously said the relaxation of travel rules ahead of the October half-term unleashed pent-up demand.

Some 61% of air arrivals into the UK last month were British nationals.

The total number of arrivals between April 2020 and October 2021 was 53% lower than pre-pandemic levels.

The travel sector has been badly hit by the fall in demand, with thousands of jobs lost.

It has repeatedly urged the Government to reduce and simplify the regulations for arriving travellers.

Despite an easing of regulations last month, fully vaccinated travellers continue to be required to pay for a coronavirus test when they enter the UK.

There are also complaints that the passenger locator form all arrivals must submit is too complicated.

Aviation minister Robert Courts announced this week that England’s rules for international travel will be reviewed in January.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Black Friday spending soars to beyond pre-Covid levels

Black Friday spending levels have surpassed the previous two years, provisional data has indicated.Figures from Barclaycard – showing credit card spending from midnight to 5pm on Friday – revealed sales volumes have increased by 2.4% compared with Black Friday in 2019, weeks before the first coronavirus case was detected.This also represented a 23.0% increase on volumes against 2020, Barclaycard said.Rob Cameron, chief executive officer of Barclaycard Payments, said: “As we reach the end of Black Friday, it is great to see that the trend we have been seeing throughout the day has continued and retailers will be happy that today’s...
RETAIL
mauinow.com

Maui Tourist Arrivals Down 31% for October Versus Pre-Pandemic 2019

In October 2021, there were 189,950 visitors to Maui, a 31% decrease from pre-pandemic October 2019, and they spent 9.4% less, according to preliminary visitor statistics released by the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT). The 48,093 fewer tourists to Maui last month (compared to two years earlier)...
TRAVEL
crowdfundinsider.com

Starling Bank Reports that 43% of UK’s Small Businesses Say their Performance Is Back to Pre-COVID Levels

UK-based digital bank Starling reveals that two-fifths of small businesses (43%) report that their performance is back to pre-COVID levels, with almost a third (30%) “stating they are performing better than they were in February 2020.”. The research from Enterprise Nation and Starling Bank reveals that “while 40% of businesses...
SMALL BUSINESS
