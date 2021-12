Cade Cunningham had a career high last night in the Detroit Pistons’ loss and showed pretty much everything we wanted to see. He was aggressive taking the ball to the hoop and scored effortlessly from the paint. He also pulled up for mid-range jumpers, hit some catch-and-shoot 3-point shots, as well as one off the bounce, demonstrating how he is going to be a superstar in this league.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO