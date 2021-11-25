Ken Shamrock’s net worth in 2021

Greed has just entered into a strategic partnership with VALOR COIN. WWE Legend, UFC Champ and MMA Pioneer, Ken Shamrock, AKA, "The World's Most Dangerous Man," is the FIRST to launch a crypto project into the fight world, to fund and showcase fighters with NFT’s straight into the Metaverse. Valor is anchored by VBK, Valor Bare Knuckle and was created by a fighter for the fighters to rival the UFC. Valor Sports was created not just to support fighters, but all athletes and there are already projects in the works with famous athletes from all different sports. Greed is Spearheaded by Greed Music with Grammy Award winning producers, Cool & Dre so this partnership allows Geed & Valor to cover all aspects of the crypto world for all the top recording artists and athletes worldwide.

