ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Meghan Markle’s Friendship Bracelet Makes the Sweetest Holiday Gift

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rNKbw_0d6dcsPQ00
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Some days, we wish we could go back in time to the glory days of youth. Don’t you miss slumber parties, sleepaway camp and school spirit? As Kacey Musgraves sings, “Me and all of my best friends, we were always together. I remember talking on the phone all night, didn’t know it was a simple time.” Those simple times were simply the best. Now we’re nostalgic for friendship bracelets! We always used to bead and braid during play dates with pals. But just because we’re grown up doesn’t mean we have to give up our favorite jewelry from our past.

Meghan Markle has been spotted on numerous occasions sporting a more modern and mature version of a classic friendship bracelet. And like most of the advocate’s wardrobe, it’s so stylish that we had to track it down immediately. While giving a virtual commencement speech to the graduating class of her former high school last year, Markle wore this Monica Vinader gold bracelet. She also displayed the pretty piece during a virtual summit with Emily Ramshaw, the cofounder and CEO of the 19th* — some have speculated that the jewelry represents unity and solidarity. Now you can emulate Markle with the exact same bracelet from Nordstrom!

The Monica Vinader Linear Solo Diamond Friendship Bracelet makes the perfect holiday gift for a loved one. Inspired by traditional friendship bracelets, this braided bangle features a simple bead with a radiant diamond. Our childhood friendship bracelets were definitely not this fancy! The adjustable side closure allows flexibility for a customized fit. And the gorgeous bands come in four different color combos — Gold/Metallica, Gold/Coral, Rose Gold/Coral and Silver/Metallica. So simple yet so chic.

The beauty of this diamond friendship bracelet is that it’s a lovely everyday piece that also feels luxurious. Dress up a daytime outfit or accessorize an evening ensemble with this dainty jewelry. And in friendship bracelet fashion, it would also look amazing paired with other stacked bangles. This holiday season, give the gift of forever friendship with the Monica Vinader Linear Solo Diamond Friendship Bracelet. Let your wrists sparkle like Markle!

See It! Get the Monica Vinader Linear Solo Diamond Friendship Bracelet for just $150 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Explore more from Monica Vinader here and shop all other jewelry at Nordstrom here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Couple Told To Expect The Worse After Breaking A Protocol, Unlikely To Host Prince William And Kate Middleton On Their U.S. Trip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were warned not to expect the British media "to play by the rules." Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have become constant targets of criticisms since they announced their romance in 2016. Things exacerbated after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex finally tied the knot in 2018 and ditched the royal life for good in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Meghan Markle
Daily Mail

Today show presenter makes a VERY snarky comment about Meghan Markle's appearance on Ellen - and Karl Stefanovic can't help but laugh

An Australian reporter couldn't resist taking a swipe at Meghan Markle on Thursday after she recorded yet another tell-all TV interview. Today show U.S. correspondent Amelia Adams delivered a news update about the Duchess of Sussex's surprise sit-down with Ellen DeGeneres, which will air in America on Friday following the release of a trailer earlier this week.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Archie & Lilibet Make Cute Cameos in Meghan Markle’s Book The Bench

You’re never too young to enjoy a good book and the Sussex family knows it. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry love to read to 2-year-old Archie, and he’s a big fan of his mom’s children’s book The Bench, which the Duchess published in June, with her son in mind. An illustrated version of Archie appears in the book, along with little sister 5-month-old Lilibet and the family’s two dogs, Guy and Pula.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Friendship Bracelet#British Royal Family#Nordstrom#The Monica Vinader Linear#Gold Metallica#Gold Coral#Silver Metallica
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle On Archie's Life As a Big Brother To Baby Lili

On Thursday, Meghan Markle spoke with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Degeneres Show about what it's been like for two-year-old Archie to take on the role of being a big brother to five-month-old Lili. The Duchess of Sussex explained it's definitely been an adjustment, but a joyful one. “I think...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Meghan Markle Stuns in Red Plunging Dress and Matching Slingback Pumps at Salute to Freedom Gala

Meghan Markle made a bold style move while arriving with Prince Harry at the Salute to Freedom gala at the Intrepid Museum in New York City. The Duchess of Sussex hit the red carpet in a red halter-neck Carolina Herrera gown. The style featured a cinched waistline and thigh-high slit, as well as a deep neckline and flowing skirt. Markle accessorized simply, pairing the bold piece with diamond earrings and a poppy lapel pin. The dress’ shape and silhouette were a sharp departure from her typical reserved style, but still remained elegant. For footwear, Markle went the colorful route and wore a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Jessica Simpson Goes Wild Choosing Winter Boots in $21 Leopard-Print Sweater & Skinny Jeans

Sometimes, even Jessica Simpson needs help choosing shoes—as seen in her latest Instagram post. Simpson took to social media to share her outfit ideas for a dinner date with her kids. The Footwear News cover star posed for a mirror selfie in a pair of classic blue jeans, layered gold necklaces, rings and a beige headband. Simpson elevated her glam look with a cozy leopard sweater—naturally, from her own fashion line. The actress’ Kenna style, currently on sale for $21 (from $70), featured a crewneck fit with long sleeves, beige trim and a tan leopard print. Her graphic top gave her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
heatworld

Now it's time for The Meghan Markle Show

Taking a break from court cases, lobbying government, and all things serious, Meghan Markle showed us her silly side for her recent appearance on The Ellen Show – telling funny anecdotes from her time as an actress and meowing like a cat as part of a prank. And her venture back into the world of entertainment has inspired a new dream for the Duchess – her very own talk show.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Meghan Markle’s Attorney Insists ‘Massive Inaccuracies’ in Palace Bullying Claims

Meghan Markle’s lawyer has denied that Meghan bullied her staff, saying there were “massive inaccuracies” in a story in The London Times which made the claim. Jenny Afia told the second part of the BBC2 documentary The Princes and the Press that Meghan was “absolutely not” guilty of bullying. Afia, asked about the allegations, which are the subject of an ongoing inquiry at Buckingham Palace and were largely based on an email complaint about Meghan sent by her then-communications chief, Jason Knauf, said: “Massive, massive inaccuracies in that story. The overall allegation was that the Duchess of Sussex was guilty of bullying. Absolutely not. I think the first thing is, is to be really clear about what bullying is. What bullying actually means is improperly using power, repeatedly and deliberately to hurt someone physically or emotionally. The Duchess of Sussex has absolutely denied doing that. That said, she wouldn’t want to negate anyone’s personal experiences.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kyle Richards Recommends This ‘Perfect Little’ Purse — Only $19

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. With style, sometimes less is more. That mantra applies to prints, patterns and purses. We don’t want to limit our bag collection — but in terms of size, bigger isn’t always better. And in terms of price, we always prefer a great deal! This season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, handbags were on full display. When Kyle Richards first laid eyes on Crystal Kung Minkoff’s $95,000 Hermès Birkin bag, she said, “All I can see is this bag.” Well now, the Halloween Kills star has an enviable purse of her own — for a fraction of the cost!
BEAUTY & FASHION
celebritypage.com

Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance On 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Meghan Markle is officially debuting as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which is currently on the last season after 19 years. Today, Thursday November 18th, Meghan Markle will appear on The Ellen Show. From an exclusive sneak peek, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about past times when she used to go to auditions as an actress on the same Warner Bros. lot.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

53K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy