ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Meghan Markle’s Friendship Bracelet Makes the Sweetest Gift

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ou1j8_0d6dcsPQ00

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Some days, we wish we could go back in time to the glory days of youth. Don’t you miss slumber parties, sleepaway camp and school spirit? As Kacey Musgraves sings, “Me and all of my best friends, we were always together. I remember talking on the phone all night, didn't know it was a simple time.” Those simple times were simply the best. Now we’re nostalgic for friendship bracelets ! We always used to bead and braid during play dates with pals. But just because we’re grown up doesn’t mean we have to give up our favorite jewelry from our past.

Meghan Markle has been spotted on numerous occasions sporting a more modern and mature version of a classic friendship bracelet. And like most of the advocate's wardrobe, it’s so stylish that we had to track it down immediately. While giving a virtual commencement speech to the graduating class of her former high school last year, Markle wore this Monica Vinader gold bracelet . She also displayed the pretty piece during a virtual summit with Emily Ramshaw , the cofounder and CEO of the 19th* — some have speculated that the jewelry represents unity and solidarity. Now you can emulate Markle with the exact same bracelet from Nordstrom!

See It!

Get the Monica Vinader Linear Solo Diamond Friendship Bracelet 25% off at Nordstrom!

The Monica Vinader Linear Solo Diamond Friendship Bracelet makes the perfect holiday gift for a loved one. Inspired by traditional friendship bracelets, this braided bangle features a simple bead with a radiant diamond. Our childhood friendship bracelets were definitely not this fancy! The adjustable side closure allows flexibility for a customized fit. And the gorgeous bands come in four different color combos — Gold/Metallica, Gold/Coral, Rose Gold/Coral and Silver/Metallica. So simple yet so chic.

See It!

Get the Monica Vinader Linear Solo Diamond Friendship Bracelet 25% off at Nordstrom!

The beauty of this diamond friendship bracelet is that it’s a lovely everyday piece that also feels luxurious. Dress up a daytime outfit or accessorize an evening ensemble with this dainty jewelry. And in friendship bracelet fashion, it would also look amazing paired with other stacked bangles. This holiday season, give the gift of forever friendship with the Monica Vinader Linear Solo Diamond Friendship Bracelet . Let your wrists sparkle like Markle!

See It! Get the Monica Vinader Linear Solo Diamond Friendship Bracelet for just $150 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Explore more from Monica Vinader here and shop all other jewelry at Nordstrom here !

Recreate Bella Hadid’s Bracelet Stack With These Multicolored Sets

Read article

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 3

Cat
12-02

Again another PR stunt to keep the narcissist relevant. Like who would care to buy anything she recommends

Reply
3
Related
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Reveals He Offered To Relinquish His & Meghan Markle's Sussex Titles For New Life In Canada

Seeing what life was like away from the British tabloids and monarchy opened Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eyes to what their life could be like without it all— and the royal was willing to do whatever it took to make their temporary paradise a reality. In the fifth episode of Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex revealed he was willing to strip himself of his royal title if it meant freedom for the couple. The 38-year-old made the shocking offering in a letter to King Charles III after their move to Canada. Recalling how Harry and Meghan came...
E! News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Steal the Show in Netflix Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story isn't complete without their children. After Netflix premiered its new docuseries Harry & Meghan on Dec. 8, fans were treated to plenty of royal tea and bombshells from the couple. But while sharing their story, with the couple's Archewell Productions serving as one of the production companies involved in the project, Harry and Meghan also provided a glimpse into their life as parents to Archie, 3, and 18-month-old Lilibet.
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Stuns In Late Queen’s Earrings & Princess Margaret’s Tiara Ahead Of Harry & Meghan’s Netflix Doc

Royal behavior. Kate Middleton was pure elegance at a Buckingham Palace reception for the Diplomatic Corps on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The Princess of Wales, 40, stunned as she greeted guests besides her husband Prince William, 40, his father King Charles, 74, and Queen Consort Camila, 75. None of the royals seemed worried about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all Netflix docuseries, which comes out Thursday, Dec. 8.
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Distractify

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas Cards Get Cuter Every Year

It's a tradition for most families during the holidays to send out a Christmas card, and the same is true for the British royal family. Each year, royalists anticipate the release of Prince William and Kate Middleton's holiday card featuring their adorable children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
blavity.com

Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle's Mother, Is Heard Loud And Clear In 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix Doc

Doria Ragland, the mother of Meghan Markle, is getting her flowers after fans got to hear her voice in the new Harry & Meghan documentary on Netflix. “I’m ready to have my voice heard, that’s for sure. A little bit of my experience, you know, as her mom,” Ragland said in the series, much to the delight of viewers who have been waiting to hear her thoughts.
The Independent

Meghan Markle reveals Prince Harry came in late and ‘sweaty’ for their first date

Meghan Markle has reveled that Prince Harry turned up late and “sweaty” for their first date.Recalling the early days of their courtship in Netflix’s newly released Harry & Meghan series, she said she thought he was late on purpose because of his “ego.”“I was panicking, I was freaking out - I was sweating,” Harry admitted, sharing that he was caught in traffic on the way to 76 Dean Street in Soho.The 41-year-old said the “single girl summer” she had planned for 2016 was knocked sideways by the “plot twist” that was Harry.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ITV ‘vigorously defended’ Piers Morgan in Ofcom probe over MeghanEverything we learned from the new Finding Freedom epilogueHarry and Meghan will not name person who commented on Archie’s skin
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

273K+
Followers
26K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy