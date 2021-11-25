Local opinion: American patriot was my cousin and personal hero

Today, we have 12 new American heroes. They are men and women of the common people, but they are extraordinary and courageous heroes who came to us at a time of a great national crisis threatening every principle of truth and American justice, and freedom. They were the jury in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin. They held to the American standards of truth, justice, and freedom against intimidation by mobs, a hurricane of politically motivated lies in the mainstream media, prosecutorial misconduct, and a corrupt and an increasingly totalitarian Federal government regime. They voted "Not Guilty" on all 5 [false] accusations and affirmed the American right of self-defense and that traditional American standards of truth, evidence, due process, and justice still prevail.
Comments / 0