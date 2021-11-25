ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Local opinion: American patriot was my cousin and personal hero

By Jerry Wilkerson
tucson.com
 7 days ago

Maj. Gen. H Lloyd Wilkerson, USMC (Ret.), passed away on Monday, October 11. On Halloween, he would have been 102 years old. He was my cousin. Lloyd grew up with my father in a Troy, Tenn. farmhouse, sharing the same birthday. He was a 100 percent red-blooded American patriot....

tucson.com

Comments / 0

Related
crescentavalleyweekly.com

American Heroes Airshow Brings Legacy of Aviation to Community

After an interruption last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular American Heroes Airshow returned to the Hansen Dam Sports Complex on Saturday. According to organizer Jim Paules, an estimated 3,000 to 4,000 people attended the free event that highlighted a host of helicopters that serve the community plus dozens of recruiting teams that were on hand.
bransontrilakesnews.com

Long honored with American PATRIOT Award

Congressman Billy Long has been honored by a Washington, D.C. based senior Americans advocacy group. The Association of Mature American Citizens has given Long the American PATRIOT Award. “Congressman Billy Long has consistently defended the free enterprise system and the American values of faith, family, and freedom while pushing back...
CONGRESS & COURTS
timesexaminer.com

Twelve American Heroes

Today, we have 12 new American heroes. They are men and women of the common people, but they are extraordinary and courageous heroes who came to us at a time of a great national crisis threatening every principle of truth and American justice, and freedom. They were the jury in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin. They held to the American standards of truth, justice, and freedom against intimidation by mobs, a hurricane of politically motivated lies in the mainstream media, prosecutorial misconduct, and a corrupt and an increasingly totalitarian Federal government regime. They voted "Not Guilty" on all 5 [false] accusations and affirmed the American right of self-defense and that traditional American standards of truth, evidence, due process, and justice still prevail.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
Smoky Mountain News

Cawthorn Accepts AMAC American PATRIOT Award

Washington, D.C. — On Nov. 2 on Capitol Hill, Congressman Madison Cawthorn accepted The Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC) American PATRIOT Award for standing up against harmful policies currently being advanced in Washington, D.C., and by consistently promoting the American values of faith, family, and freedom. AMAC CEO Rebecca...
WASHINGTON, DC
yourvalley.net

19th Annual Patriotic Luncheon honors military heroes, veterans

The 19th Annual VMLC Heroes Patriotic Luncheon was held Nov. 10, at the Arizona Biltmore, where the Veterans Medical Leadership Council welcomed guests to celebrate America’s heroes. The event provided the opportunity to honor and celebrate veterans and military service members who have, and continue to, “Stand in the Gap”...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fgazette.com

The toughest people in America – real American patriots

We often put the American athlete onto a pedestal. They are well built, very coordinated and in the case of some sports, extremely tough. Playing through pain is a part of the game and stories of players with debilitating injuries while on the field of play can be recalled from childhood. These individuals are tough. We also stand in awe of the members of the American military special forces. Army Rangers scaling cliffs at Normandy, Green Berets immortalized by John Wayne in Viet Nam and the Navy SEALS stealthy liberation of a ship captain in the Red Sea or the killing of Osama Bin Laden. These individuals were all strong and they were all American patriots. In addition to the physical endurance, the pain and the physical toughness each one required another type of toughness, mental toughness.
MILITARY
tucson.com

Local Opinion: A humble legacy

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. Upon my Mother’s passing, I reflect, as I’m sure most of us do. The brain is pre-wired to prioritize the negative as we have evolved to know where the leopard was and not where it was not. These times, though, allow a special time to reflect upon the positive. No one is perfect, but my mom seems to have been pretty good.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Wilkerson
Person
Chesty Puller
AOL Corp

Marines on track for worst vaccination record in U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Marine Corps is set to have the worst vaccination record among military branches, with thousands of active-duty personnel set to miss the service's Nov. 28 deadline to be fully inoculated. About 91% of active personnel are fully vaccinated and 94% partially vaccinated as of Wednesday,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
indiacurrents.com

My Own Kind of “Native” American

Desi Roots, Global Wings – a monthly column focused on the Indian immigrant experience. Did you know that 2021 is, literally, the 400th anniversary of the supposed first Thanksgiving? I say “supposed” because there are many origin stories about who was the guest and who was the host. And whether any thanks were expressed at all.
SOCIETY
tucson.com

Local Opinion: Thankful for checks and balances

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. The author and historian David McCullough has often noted that it’s important when reading history to be aware that none of those involved at the time know how the story is going to turn out. That was definitely the case 10 years ago when the Arizona Supreme Court heard arguments in a case brought after I was accused by then-Gov. Jan Brewer of gross misconduct and substantial neglect of duty in my volunteer role as chair of the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission.
POLITICS
WYTV.com

Fox Nation honors man with local ties for patriotism

(WKBN) – The streaming service Fox Nation presented its annual Patriot Awards just a few days ago. The awards honor everyday Americans for extraordinary acts of patriotism. One of the recipients of this year’s Courage Award was Todd Beamer, who passed away on Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001. He led passengers to stop the terrorists before they could do more damage. His memorable last words were “let’s roll.”
SEBRING, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#U S Marine Corps#Atomic Bombs#American#Pentagon#Japanese#Jeep#The First Marine Regiment#Marine Division#Marines
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Kyle Rittenhouse is my hero

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Just to have a chance to write my opinion is all I ask for at this time. It isn’t often that I take the chance to write one, so I will try to do my best in giving mine. I recently read a few opinions on Kyle Rittenhouse, many were positive others persisted in negative ones. The latest was from the BDN editorial board, saying Rittenhouse was and is not a “hero.”
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
NewsBreak
Army
buzzfeednews.com

The Former VA Doctor Who Veterans Say Butchered Their Feet Is Now On Probation

The Indiana podiatrist at the center of over 100 lawsuits against the Department of Veterans Affairs has been placed on probation for three years but will keep his license. Bradley Hammersley was fired from the VA health system in northern Indiana in 2017. After an internal review, the VA disclosed that there were problems with 147 surgeries performed by Hammersley on the feet and ankles of veterans. A wave of lawsuits followed.
POLITICS
WFXR

Veterans Affairs begins paying claims to vets exposed to toxic matter

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Veterans Day approaches, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is cutting hurdles for veteran claims. Some veterans who have alleged for years that they were exposed to toxic matter while serving in the Gulf, can finally get disability benefits. The VA is now processing disability claims for asthma, rhinitis, and […]
MILITARY
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy