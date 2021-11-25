Local opinion: American patriot was my cousin and personal hero

We often put the American athlete onto a pedestal. They are well built, very coordinated and in the case of some sports, extremely tough. Playing through pain is a part of the game and stories of players with debilitating injuries while on the field of play can be recalled from childhood. These individuals are tough. We also stand in awe of the members of the American military special forces. Army Rangers scaling cliffs at Normandy, Green Berets immortalized by John Wayne in Viet Nam and the Navy SEALS stealthy liberation of a ship captain in the Red Sea or the killing of Osama Bin Laden. These individuals were all strong and they were all American patriots. In addition to the physical endurance, the pain and the physical toughness each one required another type of toughness, mental toughness.

