'Street Woman Fighter' crew Holy Bang to perform at the 42nd Blue Dragon Film Awards

'Street Woman Fighter' dancer Jet Sun, from the crew 'Coca N Butter', has been accused of mistreating her junior dancer. On November 19, one netizen on an online community forum created a post titled, "I will be exposing 'Street Woman Fighter' Jet Sun". The netizen claimed to be a past student of Jet Sun, and wrote, "When I was 20 years old and taking part in team activities, I received an offer to learn dance from Jet Sun and I left from January 19, 2018 until February 20. Clothes were a given, and washing undergarments were all my responsibility. For one month, hand washing clothes were my responsibility."

