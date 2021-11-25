ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

This Tiny Detail In Hawkeye Could Mean Something Major For The MCU

Elite Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies know, the Sony Spider-Man films with Tom Holland have significantly impacted the MCU. Small things that happen in those movies turn out to be big things that happen in the larger cinematic universe. So far, both Tony Stark and Nick Fury have done...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Spidey#Stark#Qeng Enterprises#Tva
Inside the Magic

Marvel Actress Reveals Why She Passed on Returning to the MCU

Marvel fans may be getting lucky with some of their favorite characters from Netflix’s Defenders series returning in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Charlie Cox is rumored to reprise his role as Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021), and Vincent D’Onofrio may pop up in Hawkeye on Disney+ as Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Disney+ Removed Two Marvel Movies

Two Marvel movies that helped pave the road to the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise have now been removed from Disney+. The 2005 Fantastic Four movie and its sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer were pulled from the Disney+ streaming library as of today, December 1, 2021. Fantastic Four has actually had a pretty surprising run on Disney, as the streaming service removed it from the content library back in early August, only to quietly return it just days later. With both of the 2000s Fantastic Four movies now gone, only Josh Trank's infamous Fantastic Four reboot film remains, along with two animated series from the '90s and 2000s (respectively).
MOVIES
Gamespot

Scarlett Johansson Is Making Another Marvel Movie, But It's Not Related To Black Widow

Following the settlement of her lawsuit against Disney/Marvel over Black Widow, it's now been revealed that Scarlett Johansson is making another film with Marvel. But it's not connected to Black Widow. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said during an event where Johansson received the American Cinematheque Award that she is working on a "top secret Marvel Studios project."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jeremy Renner Calls Hawkeye the Dad of the MCU

Move aside, Kevin Feige — you're no longer the father of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wednesday evening, Marvel Studios held the red carpet premiere for Hawkeye, an event showing off the first two episodes of the upcoming Disney+ series. On the red carpet, it was Jeremy Renner that joked that maybe, just maybe, Clint Barton is the real father of Hollywood's biggest franchise.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinema Blend

Disney+'s Hawkeye: 6 Things To Remember Ahead Of The MCU Show

Disney+’s Hawkeye TV show is the next installment in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and many seem excited to touch base with Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton. Of course, this time, he’ll be joined by a new hero in the form of aspiring archer Kate Bishop, played by the delightful Hailee Steinfeld. There are sure to be plenty of major developments throughout, especially when it comes to the inclusion of Florence Pugh, who returns as Black Widow’s Yelena Belova. But before we get too ahead of ourselves, there are a few things MCU fans should keep in mind going into this new MCU fare.
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

Marvel Teases The Arrival Of A Major Big Bad In The MCU

If it’s one thing the new phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe needs, it’s an imminent and omnipotent baddie to follow in Thanos’ footsteps. Galactus might be the one to step up to the plate. In terms of the silver screen, the last time we saw Galactus was in Fantastic...
MOVIES
Decider

‘Hawkeye’: Hailee Steinfeld Discusses Joining the MCU

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow, more and more actors are finding themselves part of this incredibly high-profile club. And now that the MCU has been around for 13 years, a lot of the franchise’s new additions are becoming part of something that they’ve been watching since they were a kid. For example, Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld was 11 when the MCU launched with 2008’s Iron Man. Fast-forward a couple dozen movies later and here she is, bringing fan favorite Marvel hero Kate Bishop (a.k.a. Hawkeye) to life in a Disney+ original series alongside Jeremy Renner.
MOVIES
IGN

Hawkeye: MCU Timeline So Far

Hawkeye is coming to Disney+ but before another MCU series hits the bullseye, it's time to catch up on everybody's favorite archer and father of three, Clint Barton. From his cameo introduction in Thor to his infinity gauntlet run in Avengers: Endgame, here's Hawkeye's complete MCU story so far. He might not be the mightiest Avenger (or the smartest, richest or Hulkiest) but man is he handy with an arrow. Loyal agent of SHIELD with the rare secret identity of "loving family man" Jeremy Renner and Hawkeye have been mainstays in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Phase 1, give or take a "where's Hawkeye" stint during Infinity War. He might've taken some crap from Iron Man Tony Stark, but he was there when Captain America Steve Rogers needed him in Civil War. He and his best friend Black Widow Natasha Romanoff go all the way back to Budapest, and after losing her in Endgame, bonded with Scarlett Witch Wanda Maximoff over the loss of her loved one, Vision. But as he moves into his Disney+ series will he pass the mantle on to Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop? For more on the MCU check out our breakdowns of the Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer and be sure to subscribe to IGN wherever you like to watch! Doc Ock, Green Goblin and more, Here is every returning Spider-Man Villains Story So Far - https://youtu.be/1epfmmVmGZ4 Spider-Man: Now Way Home - 5 More Burning Questions! - https://youtu.be/qZBauHdkbdk.
MOVIES
Newnan Times-Herald

Hawkeye: Light, festive MCU family entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld makes the amiable “Hawkeye” series worth checking out. While the somber title hero is at the narrative’s center, it’s his young, playful protege, Kate Bishop, that steals the show. “Hawkeye” continues to explore the lingering effects and collateral damage of the “Blip” that resulted in the stunning restoration...
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Hawkeye episode 2 recap: the MCU meets John Hughes

Spoilers for the first two episodes of Hawkeye follow. You've been warned. One of the reasons for the success and longevity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is its ability to shapeshift between genres. Over the last decade and a bit, the franchise has dabbled in space opera, political thrillers, comedy and more.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Hawkeye - Eleanor Bishop has a comic book backstory that could lead to an unexpected MCU twist

Disney Plus' MCU Hawkeye streaming series arrives November 24, and among the known characters including Clint Barton, Kate Bishop, Echo, Jacques Duquesne, Yelena Belova, and of course Pizza Dog, Hawkeye also introduces a supporting character with a backstory that could lead to one of the most surprising possible twists for the show - actor Vera Farmiga's Eleanor Bishop, Kate's mother.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy