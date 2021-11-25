ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Office condo near Capitol changes hands

By Parimal M. Rohit
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 16,000-square-foot office condo at Westgate Tower was purchased in mid-November by...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gloucester Daily Times

Espresso's site changes hands

The property at 116 East Main St. has a new owner. And he has no intentions of starting a legal battle with the city like his predecessors. “We want to work with the neighbors to be as least impactful as possible,” principal Marc Tranos of Juniper Point Investment told the Times on Tuesday.
GLOUCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condo#Office Buildings#Real Estate Development
Daily Journal

FARMINGTON LANDMARK CHANGES HANDS

The Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan Association this week announced the purchase of the building on the southeast corner of Columbia and Washington streets, Farmington. This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, Oct. 19, 1961 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor.
FARMINGTON, MO
The Post and Courier

Charleston condos near MUSC sell for $14M

Sixty-four collectively owned condominiums in an 84-unit complex near Charleston's medical district recently sold for $14 million. The units in 40 Bee Street Flats at 40 Bee St. changed hands Nov. 1, according to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young, which handled the sale for the seller, Cora LLC of Burlington, N.C.
CHARLESTON, SC
restonnow.com

Condo construction underway by Herndon Metro Station, office planned

Luxury two-bedroom condominiums starting in the low $400,000s are going up adjacent to an upscale apartment complex, The Ian, near the yet-to-open Herndon Metrorail Station. The first of four buildings being constructed by NVR, the parent company of NVHomes and Ryan Homes, is slated to open up for sales at the end of this year with anticipated move-ins as early as April, the company tells Reston Now.
HERNDON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Austin Business Journal

Daryl Kunik's latest mixed-use project in far East Austin progresses amid neighborhood concerns

Central Austin Management Group — known for developments like Springdale General and Canopy — is pursuing its largest project yet, which could result in hundreds of apartments and hundreds of thousands of square feet of commercial space. A portion of that would be specifically targeted to the creative class, which has been squeezed by rising costs like rent. Check out what happened with the project at a recent meeting of the Austin Planning Commission, and what's next.
AUSTIN, TX
KING 5

City of Olympia to sweep homeless encampment near capitol grounds

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A homeless camp will be swept from an area near the state capitol in Olympia next week following a homicide and three shootings linked to the encampment. Nearby homeowners have been calling for the City of Olympia to take action on the camp for months. The city previously put in toilets, a handwashing station and dumpsters at the encampment.
OLYMPIA, WA
cityrealty.com

300 West nears completion, offers condos from $530K in a vibrant Harlem scene

Harlem has long established a reputation as a cultural and culinary center of Manhattan, and a residential building boom has taken hold in recent years. Near a particularly dense collection of epicurean hot spots is 300 West, a residential building offering 170 attainably-priced condos. When sales launched in summer 2020, a press release announced that the building had already drawn a waitlist of 700 registrants attracted to the larger-than-average layouts, impressive amenity package for Harlem, and central location. Many units are now in contract, and current availabilities start at $530K for studios, $785K for one-bedrooms, $1.3 million for two-bedrooms, and $2 million for three-bedrooms.
MANHATTAN, NY
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Lincoln Land Wind project changes hands again

A major wind project in Morgan County has changed ownership for the second time this year. Danish clean energy group Ørsted announced its purchase Monday of the Lincoln Land Wind farm from Ares Management Corp. Terms of the sale were not disclosed. Ares bought the 107-turbine wind project in February...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
Austin Business Journal

Real estate Leads - November 12, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
Austin Business Journal

Huge Goodnight Ranch community poised to grow much larger

The approximately 700-acre community, east of I-35 and south of McKinney Falls State Park, has about 1,300 homes on the ground today. The original plans called for it to expand to about 3,500. Now, with the recent approval of a planned unit development amendment, it could eventually reach about twice that size. That has huge implications for everything from schools to roads to retail development. Check out the latest info in this story. Also included: Our latest list of the fastest-growing neighborhoods in the region.
AUSTIN, TX
transylvaniatimes.com

Brevard Clay Changing Hands And Its Location

Beginning in January 2022, Brevard Clay, LLC, will be under new ownership. Laura Hoeke has purchased the business from Carrie Blair and will be moving to a new location at 84 E Main St., the old Humane Society building. Hoeke will be reopening the business in March 2022, where it will build on its current foundation. In addition to being a walk-in creative experience, and gallery, the future services will include individual and community studio space, workshops and events.
BREVARD, NC
Austin Business Journal

Austin Business Journal

Austin, TX
704
Followers
2K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/austin

Comments / 0

Community Policy