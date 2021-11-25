Office condo near Capitol changes hands
A 16,000-square-foot office condo at Westgate Tower was purchased in mid-November by...www.bizjournals.com
A 16,000-square-foot office condo at Westgate Tower was purchased in mid-November by...www.bizjournals.com
The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/austin
Comments / 0