Office condo near Capitol changes hands

The approximately 700-acre community, east of I-35 and south of McKinney Falls State Park, has about 1,300 homes on the ground today. The original plans called for it to expand to about 3,500. Now, with the recent approval of a planned unit development amendment, it could eventually reach about twice that size. That has huge implications for everything from schools to roads to retail development. Check out the latest info in this story. Also included: Our latest list of the fastest-growing neighborhoods in the region.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO