Ellsworth, ME

The Heck with the You Tube Yule Log This Year Visit the Ellsworth Christmas Tree on You Tube

By Chris Popper
WDEA AM 1370
 7 days ago
I know that the Yule Log on You Tube receives a lot of views. People put the video on and watch the crackling fire while...

wdea.am

Downeast Feztival of Trees December 9th-12th

The Anah Temple Facts and Figures Unit is sponsoring the Downeast Feztival of Trees Thursday - Sunday, December 9th -12th at the Franklin Veteran's Club located at 4 Cards Crossing in Franklin. The event is open Thursday December 9th from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, December 10th from Noon to...
FRANKLIN, ME
A Maine Woman’s Simple New Device Is A Big Time Tick Slayer

There's only one honestly good thing about snow. Unless you're a snow sports person, of course. But otherwise, about the only good thing about snow is that it pretty much means not having to check my dog and myself over for ticks, every time we come in the house from a walk. Above and beyond that, I don't have a lot of use for winter.
MAINE STATE
Ellsworth, ME
SPCA of Hancock County Pet of the Week Is Like A Miniature Lion

Long-haired Bam Bam is like a miniature lion, and if he were the King of the Forest every animal at the SPCA of Hancock County would have a forever home. His gorgeous golden-fawn coat and tiny curled ears are enough to make the resemblance complete, but then add to that the fact he’s a big boy at more than 12 pounds, and Bam Bam is uniquely stunning.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Winter Parking Bans on Mount Desert Island 2021

Winter parking bans are in effect! Here are the parking bans for Mount Desert, Bar Harbor and Southwest Harbor. Town of Mount Desert - Winter parking ban is now in effect through Monday May 2nd. There is no parking on any street in the Town of Mount Desert between the hours of 12 midnight and 6:00 AM or during periods when snow has accumulated and requires removal from highways, streets and alleys of the town. There is no overnight parking (year round) in any of the municipal parking lots without written permission. Violators will be towed at the owner’s expense.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
When You Don’t Have a Bumble You Call the EFD

If you haven't driven by Ellsworth's City Hall Plaza, you haven't seen the City of Ellsworth's 25 foot Christmas Tree!. Santa and Rudolph had the Bumble to put the star on top of the tree and help light their Christmas Tree. Bumbles being hard to find in Downeast Maine, the call went out to the Ellsworth Fire Department and their ladder truck to help string the lights!
ELLSWORTH, ME
SWEET! Kenduskeag Woman Producing Mountain Dew Jelly

Forget about Moxie. Oh yeah, we're gonna have to get ourselves some of this. We've been a fan of Mountain Dew for years That sweet taste of citrus in a lime-colored soda has been with us since our teen years. Maybe we started drinking it because those that we thought were cool were doing so, or maybe it was because it's one of the most caffeinated sodas out there and we needed a little boost to do the crazy things that teenagers do.
KENDUSKEAG, ME
Christmas Jammies for the Family

I know lots of people have a tradition of having family Christmas Pajamas where everyone gets a new set of matching jammies. I think it's time, even though my kids are grown adults to start this tradition!. We have a lot of Christmas traditions that we take part in as...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Spark Is A Special Cat Who Deserves A Home Before The Holidays

For longtime supporters of the SPCA of Hancock County, Spark may be a familiar face, and it is a lovely face!. This 5-year-old tortie is mostly black with gorgeous flickers of orange … thus her name, Spark. Some people claim she lost all her niceness when one of her back legs was amputated, but with Spark, you simply need to know that when something goes wrong, it’s your fault. If you can accept this and apologize to her, she rewards you with head-butts and purrs, and she will be the first kitty to greet you in the morning.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
2021 Bar Harbor Pajama Sale and Bed Races [PHOTOS]

Saturday morning, November 13th Bar Harbor was bustling with the 26th Annual Pajama Sale and the 12th Annual Bed Races. You couldn't have asked for a better day, with the rain ending overnight, and bright sunshine, blue skies and temperatures approaching 50 by the time the bed races began. There...
BAR HARBOR, ME
Brewer, ME
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

