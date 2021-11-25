The Heck with the You Tube Yule Log This Year Visit the Ellsworth Christmas Tree on You Tube

For longtime supporters of the SPCA of Hancock County, Spark may be a familiar face, and it is a lovely face!. This 5-year-old tortie is mostly black with gorgeous flickers of orange … thus her name, Spark. Some people claim she lost all her niceness when one of her back legs was amputated, but with Spark, you simply need to know that when something goes wrong, it’s your fault. If you can accept this and apologize to her, she rewards you with head-butts and purrs, and she will be the first kitty to greet you in the morning.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ME ・ 16 DAYS AGO