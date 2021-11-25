Teacher Of The Day: Tiffani Orr

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and health authorities in California confirmed the first case of COVID-19 linked to the newly discovered variant Omicron in the U.S. on Wednesday, saying an individual who had recently returned from South Africa tested positive for the strain. The traveler was fully...
(CNN) — The White House is set to announce a slew of new actions Thursday aimed at fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and protecting Americans from the Delta and newly discovered Omicron variants. President Joe Biden will detail the administration's nine-pronged plan in remarks at the National Institutes of Health, a...
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Migrants seeking to enter the United States will again have to stay in Mexico as they await immigration hearings, as the Biden administration reluctantly announced plans Thursday to accept the Trump-era policy and agreed to Mexico’s conditions for resuming it. Revival of the “Remain in Mexico”...
The Supreme Court heard arguments on Wednesday concerning a Mississippi abortion law. While conservatives on the court signaled support for the law, liberal justices voiced concerns about how overturning Roe v. Wade could impact the court's legitimacy. Jan Crawford reports.
What’s the status of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the U.S.?. It’s on hold indefinitely because of legal challenges, but employers can still require the shots. To control the spread of COVID-19, President Joe Biden previously said businesses with 100 or more employees would need to require COVID-19 vaccination or have workers get tested weekly for the virus. The rule was to take effect Jan. 4, affecting about 84 million workers nationwide.
(CNN) — Alec Baldwin told ABC News he never pulled the trigger of the gun that shot director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust." "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," Baldwin said in an excerpt released Wednesday from the sit-down interview -- his first since the October shooting.
London — A British court dismissed an appeal on Thursday by a newspaper publisher seeking to overturn a previous ruling that found the Mail on Sunday had breached the Duchess of Sussex's privacy by publishing portions of a letter she sent to her father. Britain's Court of Appeal upheld the earlier High Court decision, handed down in February, that the Mail had in fact breached Meghan's privacy in a way that was "manifestly excessive and hence unlawful."
London — Just hours after the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) suspended all of its tournaments in China over concern for player Peng Shuai, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it had held a second video call with her and that she appeared "safe and well, given the difficult situation she is in."
Two teachers at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Mich., reported concerns over Ethan Crumbley's behavior in the days before the 15-year-old went on a shooting spree, killing four of his classmates and leaving seven others injured, according to the county sheriff. School authorities also met with his parents the...
The House Rules Committee on Thursday weighed the contempt of Congress referral against Trump Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark, who was censured Wednesday by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol after he refused to answer their questions. The move tees up a vote by...
