(The Daily Dish) Next week is Thanksgiving and not only will it be stressful, but you’ll want to make sure you’re looking your best. The stress of the holidays can also add under-eye bags, and extra wrinkles. This is all during a time when we want to be looking our best because it also means we are going to have Family or Holiday pictures taken. We have a quick and easy solution for you!

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO