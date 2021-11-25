ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

76ers vs. Warriors: Player Observations After Sixers Drop Six-Game Road Trip Finale

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mi52a_0d6daRhV00

The Philadelphia 76ers haven't played in South Philly in over two weeks. On Wednesday night, they faced the Golden State Warriors for their six-game road trip finale. Their final opponent couldn't be any tougher. After dropping four of their last six games, the Sixers were slated to face the NBA's top team.

Going into the matchup, the Warriors topped the Western Conference with a league-best 15-2 record. Over their last ten games, the Warriors have won all but one of their matchups. The Sixers, on the other hand, have struggled a lot lately as they've lost six of their last ten games.

A lot of Philly's struggles have to do with key absences. Throughout the entire road stretch, the Sixers missed key players due to injuries and COVID-19-related setbacks. On Wednesday, the situation was no different. While Danny Green and Seth Curry returned to the Sixers' lineup, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris remained off the floor.

At first, the Sixers were in great shape. Despite rolling out an unordinary starting lineup, the 76ers took control of the game in the first half. At a point during the first half, the Sixers led by as many as 19 points. Going into halftime, they were up 61-52.

Then when the second half rolled around, the roles reversed. Not only did Golden State find a way to get out in front, but they completely controlled the game in the second half. The Sixers kept it close for a while, but the Warriors ended up coming out on top with an impressive 20-point victory.

Now, let's observe the Sixers' individual player performances.

The Starters

Matisse Thybulle

The third-year veteran's defense remains highly impressive. Lately, though, he's shown some nice flashes on offense. Coming off of his season-high, 15-point night in Sacramento, Thybulle followed up his impressive offensive outing with seven points. He drained three of his five shots, one of which came from beyond the arc. Thybulle is still a work in progress on offense, but he's looked a lot better on that side of the ball over the last few games.

Georges Niang

With Harris and Embiid out, Niang is a guy the Sixers would like to rely on as he's a seasoned veteran. Unfortunately, Wednesday night was not his night. Shooting-wise, Niang was off as he hit on four shots for nine points. He also fouled out late in the game with a careless shove that could've been avoided. The Sixers were pretty much out of it by the time Niang's night ended, but he set a bad example for the team.

Andre Drummond

Doc Rivers refused to take Drummond off the floor at times he probably should've. In the end, the veteran big man played 27 total minutes. Early on in the game, his rebounding helped the Sixers out a lot. But when the second half came around, Drummond hurt the Sixers more than he helped them. He finished the game with just one point, which came from the charity stripe. From the field, he went 0-5, and he finished the night as a minus-12.

Tyrese Maxey

The young guard scored the second-most amount of points for the Sixers as he collected 19 points on Wednesday. He made some strong plays, but he wasn't all that efficient from the field once again. The biggest positive from Maxey's game was that he made it to the free-throw line five times. With ten attempts, Maxey drained all but one of his shots.

Seth Curry

The veteran guard almost outscored his big brother for the first time -- but he came up just short. With 24 points, Seth was two points shy of outscoring Steph. Brotherly rivalry aside, Seth Curry led the Sixers with 24 points. Five of his 16 shots came from beyond the arc. If the Sixers felt they needed to engage in a long-range shootout with the Warriors, Curry would've been the guy they would have to rely on the most. Unfortunately, Curry missed every three-point attempt.

The Bench

Danny Green

For the second time this season, Danny Green came off the bench for the Sixers. When he didn't start earlier in the year, Doc Rivers mentioned that he wanted to keep Green's minutes in check. Therefore, he rolled him off the bench. Considering Green has missed the last few games, the veteran forward was in the same position as he was before as he saw the court for just 17 minutes. For what it's worth, Green looked great during his limited shift. He drained four of his five shots, and knocked down two threes, wrapping up with ten points.

Furkan Korkmaz

Lately, Korkmaz's minutes have been rough. His shots simply haven't been falling. While he did contribute nine points off the bench, the Turkish veteran still struggled from beyond the arc. Heading into Wednesday's game, Korkmaz has been knocking down just 25-percent of his threes throughout the last five games. Against Golden State, he missed all but one of his five three-point shots. And the slump continues...

Isaiah Joe

The second-year guard has struggled to make an impact during his very limited time on the floor this year. He picked up some quality minutes on Wednesday and made some nice plays. In a little under 15 minutes of action, Joe created eight points. He didn't have a major impact on the game, but he was productive when he needed to be and looked a lot more confident out on the floor.

Shake Milton

The Sixers' backcourt backups all had a pretty similar outing. Milton scored nine points while shooting 3-7 from the field. While he distributed the ball well and picked up four assists, Milton's performance didn't offer the Sixers too much of a boost off the bench on Wednesday.

Charles Bassey

The rookie center has been playing some decent ball lately, but since Doc Rivers dialed up a heavy dose of Andre Drummond on Wednesday, Bassey only saw the court for seven minutes. He collected just one rebound during his time on the court.

Comments / 0

Related
All 76ers

Sixers' Seth Curry is Open to Joining NBA Three-Point Contest

Over the last couple of years, the Philadelphia 76ers only had two regulars involved in NBA All-Star weekend activities. Sixers' center Joel Embiid and point guard Ben Simmons have been invited to the big showcase over the last few seasons. While Embiid will more than likely earn his fifth-straight nod...
NBA
NBC Sports

3 observations after Bassey shines, Sixers emphatically snap steak

The Sixers snapped their five-game losing streak Thursday night and didn't even need to sweat out the final few minutes of their win over reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. They sure didn't seem like a team that had forgotten how to win, going on a decisive second-quarter run...
NBA
All 76ers

Danny Green Ruled Out vs. Jazz After Suffering Setback

Recently re-signed Sixers veteran Danny Green's start to the 2021-2022 NBA season hasn't been ideal. After Green got off to a bit of a slow start in the shooting department, the veteran also suffered a hamstring injury seven games into the year. During the Sixers' matchup with the Portland Trail...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Furkan Korkmaz
Person
Isaiah Joe
Person
Charles Bassey
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Seth Curry
Person
Andre Drummond
All 76ers

Sixers' Danny Green to Miss Second-Straight Game vs. Nuggets

The Philadelphia 76ers don't seem to be getting any healthier between games this week. After getting Monday off and returning to the court on Tuesday, the Sixers missed a few key players in Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle, and Danny Green. Embiid and Thybulle, who have been entered into the NBA's...
NBA
All 76ers

Seth Curry Hopes to Stay With Sixers Long-Term

When Daryl Morey took over to become the Philadelphia 76ers' President of Basketball Operations two offseasons ago, he made several key moves on the night of the 2020 NBA Draft. Before the big event, Morey got off Al Horford's contract and landed a package centered around the veteran sharpshooter Danny Green.
NBA
All 76ers

Sixers Add Seth Curry to Injury Report Ahead of Kings Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers will return to the floor on Monday night. As they continue their tough six-game stretch away from home, the Sixers will pay a visit to the Sacramento Kings on Monday before heading off to Golden State. Lately, the Sixers have struggled to gain wins, and a lot...
NBA
All 76ers

Danny Green Ruled Out for Third-Straight Game vs. Blazers

The Philadelphia 76ers have struggled to remain healthy throughout the 2021-2022 NBA season. In addition to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Sixers have dealt with their fair share of physical setbacks as well. And the veteran sharpshooter Danny Green has been battling a soft-tissue injury for a notable portion of the season so far.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#The Warriors#The Golden State Warriors#Golden State#Starters
All 76ers

Seth Curry Could Miss Warriors Matchup on Wednesday Night

The battle of the Curry brothers might not happen on Wednesday night in Golden State. As the Sixers are set to take on the Warriors for the first time this season, Philly's starting shooting guard Seth Curry is listed as questionable ahead of the matchup. Lately, Curry's been dealing with...
NBA
All 76ers

Danny Green's Setback Continues to Keep Him Out vs. Kings

Danny Green's start to the 2021-2022 NBA season hasn't been ideal. Not only was the veteran forward struggling to find his shot on a consistent basis, but he's also been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury throughout the first stretch of the year. Seven games into the season, Green pulled...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
All 76ers

Doc Rivers Considers Danny Green a Temporary Member of His Staff

Whether Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Danny Green has a future in coaching or not is currently unclear. The 34-year-old might be entering the final few years of his playing career, but he's still got gas left in the tank. The Sixers proved they believed in Green's ability to continue producing...
NBA
Yardbarker

Sixers' Seth Curry Offers Health Update After Returning vs. Warriors

The Philadelphia 76ers were shorthanded throughout their entire six-game road trip over the last couple of weeks. As players have been in and out of the lineup due to physical and COVID-19-related setbacks, the Sixers couldn't keep a steady lineup. On Monday night, Philly missed four of its five regulars...
NBA
sacramentosun.com

76ers reach end of taxing road trip, face NBA-best Warriors

The Philadelphia 76ers have a chance to complete a .500 road trip without Joel Embiid when they visit the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in San Francisco. The 76ers were without more than just their All-Star center when they limped into Sacramento and pulled out a 102-94 win on Monday night. They trotted out a starting lineup of Georges Niang, Furkan Korkmaz, Andre Drummond, Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey.
NBA
All 76ers

Sixers Upgrade Danny Green's Injury Status Ahead of Warriors Game

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to face the Golden State Warriors for the first time this season on Wednesday night. The matchup will mark the sixth and final game of the Sixers' current road trip, which started in Indiana a couple of weeks ago. Throughout the entire trip, there's been...
NBA
All 76ers

Danny Green Felt He Could've Played More vs. Warriors

Prior to Wednesday night's game against the Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Danny Green has missed the Sixers' last four games. After the veteran sharpshooter left the November 13 matchup against the Indiana Pacers early, Green was dealing with hamstring tightness for the second time this season. Leading...
NBA
All 76ers

Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris to Return vs. Timberwolves

The Philadelphia 76ers will return to the floor on Saturday night after getting the last two days off. Lately, the Sixers have been on a bit of a cold streak. As several key players have been dealing with notable setbacks, the Sixers have been shorthanded for the last few weeks.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 76ers observations from loss vs. Timberwolves

The Philadelphia 76ers returned home after a season-long six-game road trip on Saturday night for a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, with Joel Embiid making his return to the lineup. Behind some late-game heroics from both sides, this game found its way into double overtime. When it was all said and done, Minnesota walked out with a 121-120 victory. Here are some Sixers observations from the matchup.
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy