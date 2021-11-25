ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Oppo Reno7, Reno7 Pro and Reno7 SE go official

gsmarena.com
 7 days ago

Anonymous — Wow I like that some OEMS are slowly bringing back some version of the notification LED (even if it isnt on the front). This one does look cool in render, but lets see how it looks in a hands-on, and I hope...

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

Related
technave.com

OPPO Reno7 will launch in China on 25 Nov 2021

Since last month, there have been several rumours about the OPPO Reno7 series of smartphones. Sources even claimed that we can expect it to be out by the end of this month. And they're right because OPPO has just confirmed the launch date earlier today. On its Weibo page, OPPO...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple Watch 8 rumors: Health features, design changes and more

Apple has announced a new version of its popular Apple Watch every year since the launch of the original. So there's a good chance the company is already working on a follow-up to the Apple Watch Series 7 even though we're months away from a launch. This year's Apple-made digital timepiece didn't receive many significant changes apart from an enlarged screen, faster charging and improved durability. That means the company might be paving the way for a more pronounced revamp in the next-gen Apple Watch, especially in the health department -- and especially in light of the prolonged reality of the COVID-19 pandemic.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Infinix Smart 5 Pro smartphone gets official

Infinix has added a new smartphone to its range with the launch of the new Infinix Smart 5 Pro device, and it comes with a 6.52-inch display. The TFT LCD display on the handset is equipped with an HD+ resolution and it also comes with a 6000 mAh battery and 10W charging.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oppo#Iphone 12
gizmochina.com

OPPO Reno7 series to sport world’s first Sony IMX709 cat-eye lens

OPPO will be announcing the Reno7 series of smartphones on Nov. 25 in China. The company today confirmed that the Reno7 series will be featuring the world’s first Sony IMX709 cat-eye lens. It appears that this lens will be available for capturing selfies on the Reno7 and Reno7 Pro smartphones.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

OPPO Reno6 5G leads DXOMARK Battery rankings by beating iPhone 13 Pro Max

The OPPO Reno6 5G is the most affordable model in the original Reno6 series. Almost six months after its initial announcement, the smartphone undergoes the DXOMARK battery review. The device beats the iPhone 13 Pro Max to take over the crown. The mid-range OPPO Reno6 5G currently leads the DXOMARK...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
technave.com

OPPO Reno7 to feature cat-eye lens co-developed by Sony

On 25 November, we'll get to see the next-generation OPPO Reno smartphone series, Reno7. Before it all happens, the company has announced something that seems exciting on Weibo today. According to the post, the Reno7 series will bring a new camera feature called 'cat-eye lens', which is also co-developed by Sony.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

OPPO Reno7 series is here with slim and light builds, flagship-level light-up cameras

OPPO held a product launch event today for multiple products including the Reno7 series, new additions to the Enco earbuds lineup, and even a smart TV. But the star of the show was obviously the Reno7 series, which has seen much hype over the past week thanks to quite a few leaks and teasers. The suspense has now been put to rest with the launch, as all details about the OPPO Reno7, Reno7 Pro, and Reno7 SE are out in the open.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

OPPO Smart TV R1 Enjoy Edition launch date officially revealed

OPPO entered the smart television category in October 2020. The company initially introduced two models, namely OPPO Smart TV S1 and OPPO Smart TV R1. Over a year after their debut, the latter model has been confirmed to get a new variant later this week. OPPO will be holding a...
NFL
gizmochina.com

OPPO Reno7, 7 Pro, 7 SE specifications emerge through TENAA certification

The OPPO Reno7 series will debut tomorrow in China. Ahead of the launch, the Reno7 SE, Reno 7, and Reno7 Pro have appeared in the database of the TENAA certification site with all the major specs. OPPO Reno7 SE specifications. The OPPO smartphone with model number PFCM00 will launch tomorrow...
CELL PHONES
technave.com

Oppo Find X4 Pro Price in Malaysia & Specs

The Oppo Find X4 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 CPU processor with 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM, UFS 3.1. The device also has a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED (1440 x 3216 pixels, 526 ppi) display. It has a Quad: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.56", 1.0µm, omnidirectional PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 2x optical zoom, PDAF + 50 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 110˚ (ultrawide), 1/1.56", 1.0µm, omnidirectional PDAF + 3MP rear camera and supports Wifi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, 4G LTE and 5G. It packs in a Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable battery, running on Android 12, ColorOS 12.
NFL
techweez.com

OPPO Reno7 Series Specifications and Price in Kenya

OPPO Reno7 series will be launching later this week to succeed the OPPO Reno6 series from early this year. The Reno7 series is going to include Reno7 Pro, Reno7 and Reno 7SE. The Reno7 Pro+ will be missing in action. The OPPO Reno7 series will all be 5G-powered and support...
WORLD
technave.com

OPPO Reno7 SE comes with triple camera setup and 65W fast charging!

Yesterday we reported on the leaks for the upcoming OPPO Reno7’s camera which will be featuring a cat-eye lens. Today, we got another leak on the spec sheet for the more affordable variant of the Reno7 series which is the OPPO Reno7 SE. According to the source, the OPPO Reno7...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy