Oppo Reno7, Reno7 Pro and Reno7 SE go official

The Oppo Find X4 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 CPU processor with 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM, UFS 3.1. The device also has a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED (1440 x 3216 pixels, 526 ppi) display. It has a Quad: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.56", 1.0µm, omnidirectional PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 2x optical zoom, PDAF + 50 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 110˚ (ultrawide), 1/1.56", 1.0µm, omnidirectional PDAF + 3MP rear camera and supports Wifi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, 4G LTE and 5G. It packs in a Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable battery, running on Android 12, ColorOS 12.
