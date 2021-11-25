These Bars are Open on Thanksgiving Morning in Worcester

DUDLEY, Mass. - Giving back to their local veterans and community, the students of Nichols College aimed to create an impact that lasted more than 22 miles. The students and faculty of Nichols College Sweat for Vets 22-mile walk/run event raised money for Project New Hope (PNH). The walk was held on Vendetti Field on Veterans Day. As participants reached each lap, they donated one dollar per lap. Project New Hope is a non-profit organization that finds and delivers the wellness resources needed by veterans, service members, their families, and full units that have deployed together.

DUDLEY, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO