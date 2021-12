OnePlus will doubtlessly announce its flagship smartphones within the coming months and leaks concerning the system are pouring in. The system will function a model new feel and look as revealed beforehand. Nonetheless, what piques our curiosity is the OnePlus 10 Professional specs and what it can have in retailer for us when it comes to efficiency. Allegedly, a brand new leak hints that the OnePlus 10 Professional will likely be powered by the brand new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 12GB of RAM, 5,000mAh battery, and far more. Scroll right down to learn extra particulars on the topic.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO