While the Galaxy S21 Ultra has one of the best smartphone cameras around, the problem is that the stock camera app only supports the primary and ultrawide cameras when you’re in the Pro Mode. The good news now is that the Pro Mode will now be able to support the telephoto lens as well. The bad news is that it’s not on the stock camera app but on a separate app called Expert RAW camera. Basically what you can do here is use all of the cameras of the Galaxy S21 Ultra in Pro mode.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO