Clouds and temperatures near 40 degrees kickoff Sunday morning. The clouds should thin out leading to sunny skies this afternoon and a high near 54. There will be a decent north wind blowing from 8 to 15 miles per hour with some gusts near 25, so if you're headed for tailgating at Arrowhead, a heavy coat and hat still might be a good idea. As the game concludes later this evening, temperatures will fall quickly into the 30s after 9pm and will bottom out near 25 for Monday morning only rebounding into the 40s by afternoon.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO