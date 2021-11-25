ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Hear Full ‘Rogers: the Musical’ Song from ‘Hawkeye’ Premiere

By Emily Zemler
Middletown Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel has released the full audio for “Save the City,” the musical number featured in the first episode of new Disney Plus series Hawkeye. In the episode, Jeremy Renner’s titular character brings his kids to see Broadway show Rodgers: the Musical, which features all of the Avengers singing and dancing...

www.middletownpress.com

Related
theprp.com

Failure Premiere “Headstand” Music Video

Failure have newly released an official music video to accompany their recently debuted new single “Headstand“. That song was the first to be shared from the band’s forthcoming album “Wild Type Droid“, which will be out on December 03rd. The group’s own vocalist/guitarist Ken Andrews directed this video.
MUSIC
kingsriverlife.com

Elf: The Musical On Stage at Roger Rocka’s

Once upon a time…an orphaned baby crawled into Santa’s sack and was carried to the North Pole, where he grew up thinking he was an elf…Oh, you’ve heard this one? A Will Ferrell movie called Elf, you say? (A movie everyone seems to have seen—except me.) Well, in 2010, a musical version opened on Broadway, and it usually plays at Christmastime. Elf: The Musical is now onstage in a Good Company Players production at Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater through January 9, and that’s a good thing. You should be glad.
THEATER & DANCE
bigtakeover.com

Song Premiere: "Must Forget" by Citified

Chris Jackson’s musical energies found their home on Wilmington-based Eskimo Kiss Records in the mid- to late ’90s and early aughts in the group Lookwell. The Greensboro, NC trio churned out jangly mid-tempo alt-rock that echoed at times fellow Tar Heel state act, The Connells. But Jackson also crafted slightly faster-paced and more sonically textured music that did not readily fit that mold and ultimately served as catalyst to form Citified.
GREENSBORO, NC
celebritypage.com

Trevor The Musical Premieres In NYC!

The Trevor Project is an organization that helps LGBTQ+ youth. The group's name has now been used for an off-Broadway musical in NYC titled Trevor The Musical. It\u2019s 1981 in America, and Trevor Nelson is busy navigating adolescence. After an embarrassing incident at school, Trevor must summon the courage to forge his own path. Happy #offbroadway opening night to TREVOR: THE MUSICAL at Stage 42!\n: Joan Marcuspic.twitter.com/KWc1qwPJ9r.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattandigest.com

‘Diana the Musical’ Far from Flawless, Full of Fun

One would be hard pressed to find a contemporary musical that’s more engaging than Diana The Musical. This is written without a trace of irony. Twenty-four years after her shocking death in a Paris tunnel, she remains a fascinating, beloved, and celebrated figure. Look no further than The Crown, or to the new film Spencer starring Kristin Stewart in the title role. There’s also a wide catalog of documentaries sure to satisfy bonafide Anglophiles.
PERFORMING ARTS
thecinemaholic.com

Is Hawkeye’s Rogers: The Musical a Real Musical? Where Can I Watch It?

In ‘Hawkeye,’ Clint Barton ( Jeremey Renner) takes center stage as he tries to deal with a criminal conspiracy resulting from his past as Ronin. In the process, he ends up meeting and training a talented young archer, Kate Bishop. The superhero drama series created by Jonathan Igla explores the criminal underbelly of the ‘MCU‘ and is packed with holiday spirit. The series premiere is full of exciting surprises, and a particular musical sequence is arguably the best among them. If you are curious to learn more about ‘Rogers: The Musical,’ here’s everything you need to know!
MOVIES
EW.com

Hawkeye team on staging Rogers: The Musical and introducing Kate Bishop's story

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Hawkeye. Hawkeye does not begin with its titular superhero. Instead, the opening scene of the latest live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe show on Disney+ begins with a flashback. We see a very familiar sight (the Chitauri invasion of New York City that formed the climax of The Avengers) but from an unfamiliar perspective: That of a young Kate Bishop.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Fan Creates Rogers: The Musical Tribute for Captain America Using Hamilton Song

Hawkeye finally premiered on Disney+ today and it features a whole lot of fun for any fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When the first trailer for the series dropped, folks couldn't get enough of the reveal of Rogers: The Musical, a Broadway show featured in Hawkeye about the life of Steve Rogers AKA Captain America. Thankfully, fans didn't have to wait to see the music unfold. The first episode of the series features Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) taking his kids to see the show, which includes the instant classic, "Save the City." Since Hawkeye only gifted us with one song from Rogers: The Musical, one Marvel fan decided to create a musical treat of their own. @LiamTCrowley on Twitter combined some of Captain America's most iconic scenes to match up with "History Has Its Eyes on You" from Hamilton.
MOVIES
KTVB

'Hawkeye': Inside 'Rogers the Musical' and Why It's Important to Clint Barton's Story (Exclusive)

After much anticipation, Hawkeye finally debuted with the first two episodes of its six-part, limited run on Disney+. In the Christmas-themed Marvel series, which takes place after the blip, Jeremy Renner reprises his role as an aging Clint Barton, who is trying to make up for lost time with his family in a post-Avengers world. And before a chance encounter with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) derails those plans, that includes Barton taking his kids to a Broadway performance of Rogers the Musical in New York City.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Star Mark Ruffalo Celebrates the Premiere of Hawkeye

The first two episodes of Hawkeye dropped on Disney+ yesterday, and Marvel fans are loving the new series. Many people have taken to social media to celebrate the show's release, including some MCU stars. Mark Ruffalo, who has been playing Bruce Banner/Hulk in the franchise since The Avengers was released in 2012, often posts online when a new Marvel project is released. The debut of Hawkeye was no exception as Ruffalo shared a photo on Instagram yesterday of him and the show's star, Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye).
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘Hawkeye’ Recap: Hear No Evil

A review of this week’s Hawkeye episode, “Echoes,” coming up just as soon as I don’t have to see Imagine Dragons… Last week’s two-part Hawkeye premiere had its pluses, particularly Hailee Steinfeld’s energetic and funny performance as Kate Bishop. And it had pieces that didn’t really work, from visually muddled action sequences to an odd conclusion for the second episode that was meaningless to anyone who doesn’t know 21st century Marvel comics, and/or who hasn’t been reading every news story about casting for this show. “Echoes” — written by Katrina Mathewson and Tanner Bean and directed by the British duo known as...
TV SERIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Hawkeye’ Premiere Trails ‘Loki’ In Views By 40%

The viewership numbers for Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye series starring Jeremy Renner was 40% down from Loki‘s debut. There’s no doubt that the Marvel Studios shows on Disney Plus have been a huge hit for the streamer so far. Hawkeye is the latest to come from Marvel Studios and will run for four more weeks on Disney Plus. The new series finally explores Jeremy Renner’s Avengers in a standalone adventure that also introduced Hailee Steinfeld to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kate Bishop.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Rogers The Musical In Hawkeye May Create Avengers: Endgame Plothole

Some viewers noticed a seeming plot hole in Hawkeye's Rogers The Musical. A lot of fans are loving the Broadway version of The Battle of New York, but questions persist. Clint Barton takes his family to see the show, and even lampshades the inconsistency for the audience. Ant-Man is in the musical number, but he wasn't even around in the 2012 film. (A dynamite job by Nico DeJesus as the graceful version of Scott Lang!) There are some other weird parts as well with the public knowing some details about the final battle with Thanos despite there not being any news cameras around or anything. (However, it would be easy to shrug that off with all the other information floating around about that confrontation. Rogers The Musical isn't even the first piece of media surrounding the Avengers we've seen in this universe.) But, surprisingly, there is a way that Ant-Man's inclusion makes all the sense in the world.
MOVIES
bigtakeover.com

Video Premiere: "The Skehans Song" by Simon Bromide

All the way from London comes the new feel-good single (with glowing video) for one of our favorite artists at the moment, Simon Bromide. This London-based indie rocker (real name is Simon Berridge) is most commonly known as the frontman of London trio Bromide, but has ventured out on his own over the period of Covid-19 lockdowns and social distancing. Not one to doddle and someone who can be considered a prolific artist, Simon will be releasing his debut solo album next Friday.
MUSIC
reinhardt.edu

Come Hear the Music Play…

Connections Cabaret marked an exciting end to the fall semester for Musical Theatre Workshop students. The cabaret showcased duets in musicals, an exquisite culmination of their semester’s work. “Musical Theatre Workshop is a performance class where students focus on acting techniques directly geared toward musical theatre,” says Brian Osborne, assistant...
WALESKA, GA

