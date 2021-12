The Montreal Canadiens are hurting right now, literally and figuratively. Losses are piling up, frustration is mounting, and the playoffs are a pipe dream. General manager Marc Bergevin has a few months to determine what direction he wants to take his hockey club. Although the 56-year-old GM has indicated he does not intend to make panic moves, it’s hard to believe the team will look the same by training camp next season. Decisions need to be made, including whether Montreal should re-sign restricted free agent (RFA) Artturi Lehkonen this offseason.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO