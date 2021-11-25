ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patchogue, NY

Woman Killed In Long Island Apartment Fire

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qmP7S_0d6dZhuC00

Police are investigating a fatal fire overnight on Long Island.

It broke out in Patchogue at around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24 on 75 Rider Ave.

When the fire was extinguished by Patchogue Fire Department members, an adult woman was found dead in the residence, Suffolk County Police said.

Three apartments were damaged in the fire, according to police.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending positive identification.

There was no one else in the residence at the time of the fire and no other injuries were reported.

A preliminary investigation has determined the cause of the fire to be non-criminal in nature, police said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Robbing Long Island Gas Station

A man was arrested and accused of robbing a Long Island gas station. The Suffolk County Police Department reported that 56-year-old Mustafa Demirezen, of Lynbrook, was charged with first-degree robbery in the incident on Wednesday, Dec. 1.SCPD said Demirezen entered Valero, located at 10 Long Islan…
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Stabbing Reported In Asbury Park

A stabbing was reported in Asbury Park, authorities said.The stabbing occurred about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at 200 Deal Lake Drive, reports said.The victim had slash wounds to the chest, according to an unconfirmed report.CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES
ASBURY PARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Patchogue, NY
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
Patchogue, NY
Crime & Safety
Suffolk County, NY
Accidents
Patchogue, NY
Accidents
Daily Voice

Two Bodies Found In South Jersey: Developing

Authorities were investigating a report of two bodies found in South Jersey.The report came in about 5 p.m. from 176 Huntington Drive in Southampton Township.The fire department was investigating.A visitor found the bodies, and carbon monoxide was suspected to be a factor, the unconfirmed report sa…
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Suffolk County Police#Accident#Patchogue Fire Department
Daily Voice

Woman Dies In Westchester House Fire

A Westchester woman has died from injuries following a fire at her apartment over the weekend.The 52-year-old died on Monday, Nov. 29, from injuries incurred during the fire that took place on Richbell Road around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, in the Village of Mamaroneck.When police and fire ar…
MAMARONECK, NY
Daily Voice

One Killed After Train Hits Jeep In Area, Police Say

One person was killed and another injured after the Jeep Cherokee they were driving was hit by a train in the region.The incident took place around 4 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 1, in Ulster County when Kingston Police responded to a report of a car struck by a train at the Smith Avenue crossing.An initi…
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

One Killed In Chain-Reaction Route 22 Crash

A 51-year-old man was killed and three others hospitalized in the Hudson Valley following a chain-reaction crash, according to authorities.New York State Police troopers in Dutchess County launched an investigation into a fatal crash that was reported at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30 …
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Sussex County Car Fire Under Investigation

A car that went up in flames just a few feet away from a Sussex County home Wednesday afternoon is under investigation, authorities said.The Byram Township Fire Department responded to the fully involved blaze next to a home in the Brookwood section of town around 3:45 p.m.Crews quickly doused the …
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
169K+
Followers
31K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy