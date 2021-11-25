ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Sativex brain tumour trial backed by Tom Daley starts

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA trial of a cannabis-based mouth spray in brain tumour patients has begun after a £400,000 crowdfunding campaign. The Brain Tumour Charity launched an appeal, backed by Olympic diver Tom Daley, to fund the three-year trial. Researchers will use cannabinoid-containing Sativex with chemotherapy against recurrent glioblastoma. Clinical oncologist Prof...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Blinded Blackpool brain tumour patient regains sight after surgery

A man left blind due to cataracts caused by radiotherapy treating a brain tumour has regained his sight. Nathan Cummings, 24, from Blackpool, who suffered a grade four brain tumour, is able to see the girlfriend he met after losing his sight. "Being able to see again is one of...
CANCER
BBC

Family's treatment hopes for 11-year-old girl with brain tumour

The family of an 11-year-old girl who was diagnosed with a brain tumour are trying to raise £200,000 for pioneering private treatment abroad. Grace, from Great Glen in Leicestershire, was diagnosed following an eye test during the summer holidays. She had an operation in September to remove the tumour but...
CANCER
psychreg.org

Targeted Drug Combination Shows Unprecedented Activity in Some Highly Aggressive Brain Tumours

A combination of two targeted cancer drugs showed unprecedented, ‘clinically meaningful’ activity in patients with highly malignant brain tumours that carried a rare genetic mutation, according to a clinical trial report by investigators from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The drug combination, which blocked an overactive cell-growth signaling pathway, shrank tumours by...
CANCER
BBC

Mum's brain tumour death inspires daughter's charity push

A woman whose mother died from a brain tumour six weeks after being diagnosed has pledged to raise money to stop other families losing loved ones. Marion Greenwood, 71, learned she had an incurable tumour in early October after experiencing excessive tiredness and movement issues. She died at home on...
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Daley
Daily Mail

Cancer survivor, 24, who was 'blinded' by deadly brain tumour gets his vision back after surgery and calls his girlfriend 'one of the most beautiful people I've ever met' after seeing her for the first time

A cancer survivor who was blinded by treatment for his deadly brain tumour has had his vision restored by surgeons. Nathan Cummings, from Blackpool, described his girlfriend, who he saw for the first time last week as 'one of the most beautiful people I've ever met'. The 24-year-old was diagnosed...
CANCER
Nature.com

A DNA nanodevice boosts tumour immunity

A DNA nanodevice that selectively modulates the lysosomal protease activity in tumour-associated macrophages, increasing their antigen presentation ability, attenuates tumour growth in vivo. The past decades have witnessed rapid progress in cancer immunotherapy, leading to prominent clinical success in treating advanced-stage malignancies. However, the application of these treatments to solid...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumour#Brain Cancer#Tumours#Drugs#The Brain Tumour Charity#The University Of Leeds#Nhs#Leeds Hospitals Charity#Bbc Yorkshire
MedicalXpress

Blood-based biomarkers for brain tumours

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), along with collaborators, have identified potential blood-based biomarkers to predict disease progression and survival times in those with late-stage brain tumors. The team included researchers from the Centre for BioSystems Science and Engineering (BSSE) at IISc, the Mazumdar Shaw Centre for Translational...
CANCER
Hypebae

Tom Daley, Olympic Diver and Avid Knitter, Launches Knit Kit Line

Tom Daley has taken his passion of knitting and turned it into an online business. The olympic gold medalist launched a knit kit line called Made With Love by Tom Daley. “A lot of you know that I absolutely adore knitting,” Daley wrote on the brand’s official website. “It’s been a journey for me that started when I first picked up my knitting needles in March 2020. Fast forward 18 months and I’m so proud to introduce these kits to you all so that you can experience the joy I found learning to knit. I designed these knit kits to help encourage you to pick up those needles, learn the basics, and fall in love with knitting at the same time — all [while] creating something to show off or pass on.”
SPORTS
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: New possible side effect of booster vaccine has been revealed

The booster programme has been ramping up in the UK, with over8 million inoculatedso far. Much like the first two doses of the vaccine, the booster jab also comes with an array of side effects that the inoculated could possibly experience. The reactions to the mRNA vaccine include headaches, pain...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Cancer
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Will Drinking Water Lower Blood Sugar?

If you have diabetes, managing symptoms is critical to your health. Your diet plays a vital role in regulating your blood sugar. What you drink matters as much as what you eat. Learn more about how drinking water and blood sugar are connected. Diabetes mellitus is a chronic health condition...
HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Depression, According to Science

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 National Health Interview Survey, 4.7 percent of adults over the age of 18 experience regular feelings of depression, with about 1 out of every 6 adults will have depression at some time in their life. While everyone experiences sadness on occasion, how is depression different, who is most likely to get it and what is the number one cause? Read on to learn everything you need to know about depression—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy