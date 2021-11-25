ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man gets life sentence for carjacking, fatal wreck in Topeka

By The Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Topeka man has been sentenced to life in prison for a carjacking and an accident that led to the death of another man.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced the sentence Wednesday for Darren Matthew Johnson.

Johnson was convicted in May of charges that included first-degree murder committed during an inherently dangerous felony and aggravated robbery.

The carjacking happened on June 22, 2020. A short time after the carjacking, police saw the stolen Kia Soul, which sped away before running a red light and colliding head-on with another vehicle.

The backseat passenger in the Kia, Ricardo Rodriguez, died at the scene.

