NLL girls basketball preview: Defending state champ Napoleon primed for three-peat

The Napoleon girls basketball team became the first Northern Lakes League program to ever win a state championship last season, and the Wildcats are expected to be the conference's top team once again.

The Wildcats, who have won 24 straight games and 53 of their last 54, are the preseason pick to win the league title for a third straight season.

Napoleon coach Corey Kreinbrink called it an honor to be picked to win it.

“It is a credit to the kids and the reputation they have created. It is certainly humbling to think about the strides the program has made,” Kreinbrink said. “But there is a lot of parity and a lot of unknowns with the league this year. The league champion will likely have multiple league losses. The team that can stay healthy and improves throughout the season will likely have the best chance to win.”

Napoleon earned seven of eight first-place votes. Northview was picked to finish second, followed by Perrysburg, Springfield, Anthony Wayne, Southview, Bowling Green, and Maumee.

Kreinbrink has five seniors and two returning starters back.

“We have had a number of kids who are hard-working and care about each other. They also have been athletic and talented,” Kreinbrink said. “When you have that combination, you have a chance. We have been fortunate to have several kids that fall into those categories.”

Southview, which was the last team other than Napoleon to win a league title (2018-19), earned the other first-place vote.

Here is a look at the teams in predicted order of finish.

NAPOLEON

■ Coach: Corey Kreinbrink, seventh season

■ Last season: 26-1 overall, 8-0 NLL

■ Top players: Seniors Emma Pedroza, 5-7, G; Ella Rausch, 5-9, F; Claire Durham, 5-11, F; Olivia Bump, 6-0, F. Juniors Sophie Chipps, 5-6, G; Vivienne Macheck, 5-10, G.

■ Strengths: Ball-handling, rebounding, handling pressure.

■ Weaknesses: Depth, perimeter defense, scoring balance.

■ Outlook: Kreinbrink has five seniors, six juniors, and three sophomores. Pedroza, who averaged 8.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game, is a three-year letterwinner that earned All-NLL second team honors. Chipps, who had averages of 5.9 points and 3.0 rebounds per game, earned all-league third team honors. Rausch (2.5 ppg. 1.7 rpg.) and Durham (1.6 ppg. 1.0 rpg.) also saw playing time last season. Macheck is athletic and skilled, while Bump provides a physical presence inside, Kreinbrink said.

“We have to replace multiple three and four-year varsity players from last year,” he said. “We feel we have a good mix of experience, youth, and talent. It will be important for us to establish an identity with this team early in the season.”

NORTHVIEW

■ Coach: Pat Sayre, seventh season

■ Last season: 20-4, 7-2

■ Top players: Seniors Carly Maple, 5-8, G; Madi Michaelson, 6-0, P; Madi Taylor, 5-10, F; Mikayla Mattimore, 5-6, G; Meghan Coakley, 5-8, G. Junior Maddy Greene, 6-0, W.

■ Strengths: Perimeter shooting, scoring balance, inside scoring.

■ Weaknesses: Depth, perimeter defense, creating pressure.

■ Outlook: Sayre has four starters back. There are six seniors on the roster with seven returning letterwinners. Maple earned All-NLL second-team honors and all-district honorable mention after averaging 7.6 points and 3.0 assists per game. The three-year starter has committed to play at Tiffin. Michaelson (5.0 ppg. and 6.5 rpg.) is a two-year starter who earned all-league third-team honors. Taylor averaged 5.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game and is a third-year starter. Mattimore shot 35 percent from 3-point range. Coakley, who missed last season with a knee injury, was a starter on the 2019-20 team that made the district finals.

“This year’s group has seven upperclassmen who have won a lot of games at Northview and bring a ton of experience,” Sayre said. “...We also add a very talented junior, Maddy Greene, to our starting group who has great length as a 6-foot wing and scoring ability. Overall, our upperclassmen leadership and our scoring depth should give us a great opportunity to be competitive.”

PERRYSBURG

■ Coach: Todd Sims, 13th season

■ Last season: 15-5, 5-3

■ Top players: Seniors Kacie Laumann, 5-8, G; Katie Sims, 5-8, G; Hannah Jaco, 5-8, F; Ryan Nordahl, 5-8, G; Kenley Koval, 5-4, G; Olivia Achenbach, 5-8, F.

■ Strengths: Scoring balance, creating pressure, depth.

■ Weaknesses: Post defense, rebounding, perimeter defense.

■ Outlook: Sims has six seniors and two juniors, but no returning starters and just three returning letterwinners. Laumann (1.5 ppg.), Katie Sims (1.6 ppg.), and Jaco (1.0 ppg.) all saw action on the varsity.

“This is by far the most inexperienced team I have had in my coaching career here. We have zero returning starters and the returning seniors played very little last season,” Sims said. “On the bright side, this team practices hard, and they have been fun to be around. I am looking forward to seeing how much we improve as the season goes on.”

SPRINGFIELD

■ Coach: Clifton Hodges, third season

■ Last season: 8-10, 3-4

■ Top players: Seniors A’Maya Hodges, 5-1, G; Markiya Cunningham, 5-8, C. Juniors Kendall Carruthers, 5-4, PG/G. Sophomores Gretchen Sigman, 5-11, G/F; A’Leah Hodges, 5-2, PG/G; Kalaia Taylor, 5-6, F. Freshman Jade Battle, 5-9, F.

■ Strengths: Ball-handling, perimeter shooting, perimeter defense.

■ Weaknesses: Inside scoring, post defense, depth.

■ Outlook: Hodges has four starters back with two seniors, three juniors, and four sophomores. Carruthers is a three-year starter who averaged 7.3 points per game. Sigman (6.6 ppg., 7.0 rpg.) and Hodges (6.9 ppg.) are both two-year varsity starters along with Taylor and Cunningham. Hodges said the Blue Devils are looking to improve from last season returning some key pieces from a very young team.

“We are still very young, but I'm very excited about this group and looking for the girls to be much more competitive this year,” he said. “Kendall Carruthers has been leading us this summer and this preseason, I'm looking for her to have a fantastic season.”

ANTHONY WAYNE

■ Coach: Jami Carter, fourth season

■ Last season: 6-11, 4-5

■ Top players: Seniors Payton Miller, 5-5, PG; Jenna Rybicki, 5-9, F; Sophia Schneider, 5-8, G; Amelia Womack, 5-5, G. Junior Mallori Pollock, 5-10, G/F.

■ Strengths: Handling pressure, post defense, inside scoring.

■ Weaknesses: Depth, creating pressure, perimeter defense.

■ Outlook: Among seven letterwinners back for the Generals are three starters. Carter has six seniors and three juniors on the roster. Miller and Rybicki are soccer standouts on the AW team that reached the Division I state semifinals. Miller missed last year with an injury, while Rybicki finished with averages of 7.0 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Schneider (6.0 ppg.) and Pollock (6.4 ppg. and 3.1 rpg.) also were key members of the soccer team along with Womack (5.0 ppg.). Elise Bender and Brooke Bender are freshmen that will see time.

“We have the potential to be one of the better offensive teams that AW has seen in many seasons but will need to rely on our execution as well as our ability to create and attack,” Carter said. “Consistency at both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor will be key to our success.”

SOUTHVIEW

■ Coach: Kelly Heil, fifth season

■ Last season: 6-6, 1-3

■ Top players: Seniors Olivia Ferguson, 5-4, G. Juniors Paige Brown, 5-9, P; Carys Bourbeau, 5-5, PG; Julia Williams, 5-6, G; Kayla Johnson, 5-6, G.

■ Strengths: Scoring balance, perimeter defense, creating pressure.

■ Weaknesses: Depth, inside scoring, handling pressure.

■ Outlook: Two seniors and eight juniors are back along with five letterwinners and two starters. Brown scored 10.0 points per game and grabbed 6.6 rebounds per contest to go along with 2.0 assists and steals. Bourbeau also is back after posting averages of 5.0 points and 2.0 assists per game. Ferguson, who scored 3.4 points per game, also is back.

“We are excited,” Heil said. “The team has been working hard and working together every day. Their hard work ethic and competitiveness should make for a fun and exciting season.”

BOWLING GREEN

■ Coach: Alexis Rogers, fourth season

■ Last season: 3-14, 0-14

■ Top players: Senior Mackenna Fry 5-9, F. Juniors Jamie Sayen 5-10, F; Shayle Griner, 5-10, F. Sophomores Lola Thompson 5-4, G; Macyn Dean-Scheele, 5-6, G.

■ Strengths: Scoring balance, depth, rebounding.

■ Weaknesses: Handling pressure, perimeter defense, creating pressure.

■ Outlook: The Bobcats have won eight games in three seasons under Rogers, who said her team will be much more competitive this year. Four seniors and five letterwinners return. Fry, Sayen, and Griner are all three-year letterwinners.

“We are not expecting a league championship this year, but we are hoping to win and compete in more games than we have in the past,” Rogers said. “A huge key for our team's success this year is going to be consistency — consistent shooters, consistent energy, consistent pressure.”

MAUMEE

■ Coach: Rafael Soler, second season

■ Last season: 0-11, 0-5

■ Top players: Seniors Jessica Roper, 5-10, C; Taylor Westrick, 5-7, G; Lynkin Williams, 5-7, F; Sydney Bischoff, 5-6, G. Freshman Lucy Porter, 5-7, G.

■ Strengths: Perimeter shooting, post defense, depth.

■ Weaknesses: Handling pressure, ball-handling, perimeter defense.

■ Outlook: Soler has three starters and 10 letterwinners returning. There are eight seniors and three juniors on the roster. Roper is back after averaging 6.6 rebounds per game. Maumee will rely on rebounding and scoring balance.

“This team has a lot of senior leadership. I am going to rely on these seniors to continue being positive role models for the younger athletes and take our program to the next level,” Soler said. “We have some athletes that have little to no experience at the varsity level. They are already making an impact in some of our scrimmages so far.”