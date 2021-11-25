One person hospitalized after a cement truck flips over in College Station (College Station, TX) Nationwide Report

One person was hospitalized after a cement truck flipped over in College Station, closing a lane of traffic during morning commute hours on the Highway 6 feeder road at S. Oaks Drive.

As per the initial information, the solo-vehicle accident took place at about 8:30 a.m.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

One person hospitalized after a cement truck flips over in College Station

November 25, 2021