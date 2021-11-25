SPOILERS ** AEW Dark: Elevation Tapings For Next Week

Former multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion Scotty 2 Hotty is quickly moving on to his next business venture after departing from WWE as a coach and producer earlier this month. As seen in the Facebook post below, Scotty 2 Hotty is set to make his in-ring return on February 18, 2022, for ISPW Valentine’s Vengeance event. The pro wrestling veteran last competed in the ring back in 2016 at Wrestling Revolver’s The Debut show, which featured a main event of Rhino vs. Cameron Grimes (billed as Trevor Lee at the time).
