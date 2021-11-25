ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Record asylum claims being made in the UK amid Channel migrant crisis

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I19cs_0d6dYeDo00

Asylum claims in the UK have hit their highest level for nearly 20 years, fuelled by soaring Channel migrant crossings and a rise in numbers following the coronavirus pandemic.

The backlog of cases waiting to be dealt with is also at a record high, according to new figures from the Home Office.

A total of 37,562 applications were made in the year to September – more than in any 12-month period since the year to June 2004 (39,746) and higher than the numbers seen at the peak of the European migration crisis in 2015 and 2016 (36,546).

The latest figure is up 18% on the year to September 2020 (31,966), although this will have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic amid restrictions on movement. There were 35,737 applications for the same period in 2019.

The sharp increase in Channel crossings is a key factor in pushing up the number of asylum applications in the third quarter of 2021

The Home Office said: “The increase in applications is likely linked in part, to the easing of global travel restrictions that were in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and to an increase in small boat arrivals to the UK (of which almost all claim asylum).”

Applications had fallen “substantially” during the initial coronavirus outbreak but have since increased and are now higher than levels seen before the pandemic.

Covid-19 had a “significant impact on the UK immigration system” both on restricting migrant movements to and from the UK but also on “operational capacity”, the department added.

The Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford said the sharp increase in Channel crossings was a “key factor in pushing up the number of asylum applications in the third quarter of 2021”.

There were 15,104 asylum applications in July to September 2021: up 74% on the same period in 2020 (8,657), and the highest quarterly total since January to March 2003 (15,856).

The record for quarterly applications is 22,760 in October to December 2002 – at a time when a rise in claims was “partly driven by military action, conflict or political unrest in countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Somalia”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SVowg_0d6dYeDo00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

More than 25,700 people have made the dangerous journey across the English Channel to the UK in small boats this year – three times the total for the whole of 2020, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

Last week, one of the Government’s immigration ministers told MPs that migrants boarding small boats to get to the UK is becoming the “route of choice for facilitations by evil criminal gangs”.

A total of 67,547 asylum applications were awaiting an initial decision at the end of September – up 41% year-on-year and the highest since current records began in June 2010. A further 3,261 were awaiting a review, which includes some of those waiting to receive decisions about appeals.

Some 62% of cases (44,018) have been waiting for an initial decision for more than six months.

Separate Home Office figures show the overall number of cases in the asylum system – including cases awaiting the outcome of appeals and failed asylum seekers due to be removed from the UK – stood at 125,316 at the end of June 2021, up 14% year-on-year and more than three times the number a decade earlier (37,903 in June 2011).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fac1j_0d6dYeDo00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Some 510 people were granted protection in the UK through resettlement schemes in the three months to September – the highest quarterly number since the pandemic began, but well below the equivalent period in 2019 (1,400).

A total of 1,171 people were resettled in the year to September, down 46% on the previous 12 months.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the figures show “we are right to take the sort of action we are through our Bill. We believe that the system that is currently operating is broken and it needs to be addressed”.

The statistics “demonstrate the complex scale of the global migration crisis” and Thursday’s tragedy, in which French ministers said 27 people died at sea, “serves as the starkest possible reminder” of the dangers of the crossing, a Government spokesman added.

He said: “Only our Nationality and Borders Bill will ensure we are fair to those in genuine need and break the business model of criminal trafficking networks.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

The EU is the real villain in the Poland-Belarus migrant crisis

In 2019, when we were doing research on the integration of refugees in Romania, the topic seemed irrelevant for Romanians and other eastern Europeans. During an interview we conducted, one member of Romanian parliament stated: “We don’t see them. We don’t meet them on the street, they don’t exist.” Two years later, and eastern European nations that aren’t in the European Union — Serbia, Bosnia, Belarus and Turkey — are being accused of using migrants as pawns against the EU member states of Romania, Poland, Greece and Croatia. Romania is in the news for becoming an entry hotspot for migrants on...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Asylum#Seeking Asylum#Uk#Channel#The Home Office#European#The University Of Oxford
Daily Mail

Haunting boat graveyard where migrants' flimsy and battered dinghies are kept after perilous Channel crossings to UK

The flimsy and battered dinghies used to ferry migrants and refugees across the English Channel have been pictured in a haunting boat graveyard near Dover. The vessels lay piled on top of one another, many of them deflated, next to woodland outside a high-security government compound in Whitfield - just half an hour's drive from where they landed after making the perilous crossing from Calais in France.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Iraq
Daily Mail

'Exasperated' Boris Johnson orders review into Channel migrant crisis and urges ministers to 'redouble efforts' to find a fix as Home Secretary Priti Patel explores 'Greek-style' asylum system after a record 4,000 crossings this month

The Prime Minister has ordered a Whitehall review into the cross-Channel migrant crisis, it emerged last night. Boris Johnson is said to be 'exasperated' by his Government's failure to reduce the number of migrants on small boats making the journey and wants ministers to 'redouble' efforts to 'fix' the crisis.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Channel migrant crossing - latest: UK officials head to France as PM sets out five urgent steps to ease crisis

UK government officials and law enforcement are preparing to head to France for talks amid the migrant crossing crisis.Reports differ as to whether they are travelling there this evening or tomorrow.Home secretary Priti Patel is set to travel to France on Sunday for discussions after at least 27 people died yesterday crossing the English Channel on a flimsy overcrowded dinghy that capsized.Boris Johnson has urged his French counterpart to work with the UK on five steps to ease the migrant crisis – including the “swift” return of asylum seekers who cross the Channel in small boats.He called on French...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Migrant crisis at breaking point: Dover lifeboat is scrambled to rescue 23 people from a 6ft rib in the Channel as around 70 migrants arrive in the UK today - after 1,000 were detained by Border Force on Tuesday

A lifeboat was scrambled to rescue 23 people from a boat in the Channel today, as it was revealed that around 1,000 more migrants were detained on Tuesday. Official figures are yet to be released but it is feared that Tuesday's total could rival the 1,185 record reached last Thursday as the migrant crisis reaches breaking point. The figures have taken some two days to calculate due to the sheer number of arrivals.
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson warned migrant crisis could ‘destroy’ Tory party as hundreds more cross Channel to UK

The migrant crisis in the UK could “destroy” the Conservative Party, Boris Johnson has been warned, as children were once again pictured among the hundreds making the perilous Channel crossing.Adults carrying children wrapped in blankets were seen arriving on the south-east coast of England on Saturday with help from lifeboat crews. Official figures have not yet been confirmed, but it is believed hundreds made the journey across the Channel to the UK. On Saturday, a prominent party donor told The Telegraph that ministers must do “far more” to tackle the current migrant crisis, saying it “going to destroy us and...
POLITICS
BBC

Asylum claims to UK reach highest level in nearly 20 years

Asylum applications to the UK have reached their highest level since 2004, according to official estimates. Claims were up 18% on 2020 - when Covid travel limits were in place - but it is only a small increase on 2019 levels. But net migration - which does not include asylum...
POLITICS
BBC

Channel migrants: Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson clash over crisis

Emmanuel Macron has reacted angrily to Boris Johnson's public call for France to take back migrants who reach the UK. The French president accused the UK prime minister of not being "serious" by making the call on Twitter, after the deaths of 27 people on Wednesday. The diplomatic row erupted...
POLITICS
BBC

Channel deaths: Former asylum-seeker on 'hellish' journey to UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed on Thursday to increase efforts to prevent migrants crossing the English channel after 17 men, seven women - one of whom was pregnant - and three children drowned after their boat sank near Calais. Gulwali Passarlay was granted asylum in...
U.K.
WNCY

Belgium, UK agree to strengthen immigration cooperation amid Channel crisis

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgium and Britain said on Tuesday they will cooperate more closely to fight illegal migration, days after France snubbed Britain and said it needed to get serious before talks on the matter could resume. France and Britain were already at loggerheads over immigration, post-Brexit trading rules and...
IMMIGRATION
newschain

PM steps up push for UK-EU returns agreement to solve Channel migrant crisis

Boris Johnson has increased his lobbying efforts for a returns agreement with Europe as a way to stem the flow of small boats crossing the Channel. In a meeting with his Belgian counterpart, the Prime Minister pushed for the creation of a UK-European Union returns agreement for failed asylum seekers in a bid to crackdown on people smuggling in the wake of dozens dying while attempting to cross the strait last week.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

EU proposes longer legal limbo for migrants from Belarus

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed  letting member states bordering Belarus, and facing migrant flows allegedly orchestrated by Minsk, to keep arrivals' asylum claims in legal limbo for longer. The proposal needs approval from the EU's member states to go ahead. 
IMMIGRATION
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
105K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy