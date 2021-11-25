ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t be surprised if Jon Gray signs soon … and not with the Colorado Rockies

By Noah Yingling
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Rockies have dropped the ball a lot of times in handling Jon Gray and his free agency in the last few months. They didn’t trade him to a contender at the trade deadline (and, reportedly, didn’t even consider it), gave him their first offer late in the season and...

