If you’re like me, when you first saw the trailer for Happy Game you said, “I bet you it’s not going to be happy”. You are correct, kind of. Happy Game is happy in a way, and it’s scary, in a way. It’s actually just very strange. Strange in a good way. You are a small child. You’re in a bedroom that kind of reminds me stylistically of Little Inferno, if you’ve played that. Your room is sparse, and maybe a bit dingy, but it’s not a sad scene. You go to sleep, perchance to dream and all that, and end up in a very. happy. place.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO