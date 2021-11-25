A Plea for a World Thanksgiving Day | Opinion
While we enjoy Thanksgiving, let's envision a world where every nation can celebrate this wonderful holiday in peace and free from...www.newsweek.com
While we enjoy Thanksgiving, let's envision a world where every nation can celebrate this wonderful holiday in peace and free from...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0