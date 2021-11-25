ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Plea for a World Thanksgiving Day | Opinion

By William Lambers
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While we enjoy Thanksgiving, let's envision a world where every nation can celebrate this wonderful holiday in peace and free from...

Related
West Central Tribune

Tribune Opinion: Best wishes on a historic Thanksgiving holiday

It was 400 years ago this November that the Pilgrims gathered with members of the Wampanoag tribe for the first Thanksgiving in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Much like the Pilgrims and Native Americans of 1621, Americans today are emerging from a tough period and are ready for a celebration. When Thanksgiving 2020...
FESTIVAL
bgfalconmedia.com

Opinion: Thanksgiving deserves another chance this year

As I grew older and politics got more divided, I often held Thanksgiving in contempt, judging it to simply be a commercialized glorification of American gluttony and ignorance of the true origins of Thanksgiving. However, this opinion piece is not going to be about American consumerism and ignorance. I’ve changed my mind this year about Thanksgiving — it’s the holiday we all need right now after our ongoing experience with COVID-19.
FESTIVAL
Juneau Empire

Opinion: Peeling the onion on Thanksgiving

“Peeling the onion” is an expression often used as a metaphor for digging deeper into an issue or not accepting something at face value. There is no denying that that the history of Thanksgiving has been typically portrayed as a romanticized account of the encounter and relationship of European colonists and Native Americans in the 1600s.
FESTIVAL
tulanehullabaloo.com

OPINION | What is Thanksgiving to minorities?

Thanksgiving’s origin story claims that the pilgrims, newly arrived to America, shared a peaceful dinner with friendly Native people, who teach the pilgrims how to survive in the “New World” they’ve arrived to. Now, in honor of this festival, Americans hold their own dinners — typically with family and friends.
SOCIETY
NJ.com

Thanksgiving can be the pause that refreshes | Opinion

My hope for everyone this Thanksgiving is that they are able to enjoy the holiday in good health and in good spirits with family and friends. After the pandemic year of 2020, this is no small thing. Looking back, there is simply no way to know how many people spent the holiday last year alone because the pre-vaccine medical guidance was to cancel or stay away from family-and-friend gatherings.
FESTIVAL
scotscoop.com

Opinion: You should know the real history of Thanksgiving

For many, Thanksgiving is a holiday full of giving thanks, spending time with family, and devouring piles of food. However, for Indigenous communities, it’s a different story. On Thanksgiving Day, instead of celebrating, they mourn the deaths of their ancestors that were brought upon by European immigrants. The Thanksgiving story...
FESTIVAL
Sioux City Journal

OUR OPINION: Four reasons to be thankful this Thanksgiving holiday

As our nation observes the Thanksgiving holiday this week, members of our editorial board offer four reasons, in no specific order, why we ourselves -- as Siouxlanders and Americans -- are thankful this year. Receding COVID threat. At this time last year, medical professionals were urging Americans not to travel...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Press Democrat

World AIDS Day around the world

This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone. No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks. No disinformation about current events. We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
ADVOCACY
mnhs.org

World Toliet Day

Today, November 19, is World Toilet Day as designated by the United Nations. The day is to raise awareness about the need for all human beings to have access to sanitation. This photo show a three-story outhouse on State Street, in the West Side Neighborhood of St. Paul in 1940. It is from the St. Paul Daily News.
SOCIETY
