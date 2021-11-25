ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcycling-MotoGP and Amazon to launch new behind-the-scenes docuseries in 2022

By Reuters Staff
Nov 25 (Reuters) - MotoGP have partnered with Amazon Prime Video to launch a docuseries which will premiere next year and take fans behind the scenes, the sport’s promoter Dorna Sports said on Thursday.

The new series will have eight 50-minute episodes and MotoGP will hope to experience a surge in popularity similar to what Formula One did with its Netflix series “Drive to Survive”, which is filming its fourth season.

"With unprecedented access, the series will take viewers behind doors that, until now, have often been closed," Dorna Sports said in a statement here.

“From training sessions to team meetings and everything in between, the sporting and personal side of MotoGP will take viewers on a journey through the pinnacle of motorcycle racing, offering unique insight into the day-to-day workings of the teams and riders.”

The series has followed the likes of MotoGP great Valentino Rossi, who retired at the end of the 2021 season, newly-crowned champion Fabio Quartararo and six-times champion Marc Marquez, who returned to the track after a season-ending injury in 2020.

"They've been filming all year," Honda said on Twitter here.

