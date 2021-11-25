ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Prince William Accused of Racism Over African Population Comments

By Jack Royston
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

William said the "human population" caused "increasing pressure on Africa's wildlife" during a speech at an awards...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 348

Dedition
7d ago

As an African myself, I laughed after finishing this article. Americans really do call anything racist, don't they? hahahahaha

Reply(47)
126
Joyce Lieberman
6d ago

It's complex to be a member of the royal family when every well-meant utterance comes under a microscope.Live and let live.Princes and their spouses have a right to private family life like you and me.

Reply(1)
43
Tyler Luke
7d ago

Prince William wants to preserve wild habitat for animals. Nobody wants to see exotic animals only locked up in zoos.

Reply(15)
45
