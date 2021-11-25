Pittsburgh man, 58, dies following Wilkinsburg shooting

Allegheny County Police

Allegheny County Police on Thursday filed homicide charges against a Pittsburgh man in connection with a deadly shooting that took place early Thursday morning in Wilkinsburg.

George Edwin Booker, 52, faces homicide and firearms charges for the alleged shooting of a 58-year-old Pittsburgh man inside a Wilkinsburg home, Allegheny County Police said.

Rodney Thornton, 58, later died at Presbyterian Hospital.

Wilkinsburg police responded to the home in the 500 block of North Avenue around 1 a.m. for reports of the shooting.

Responding officers and paramedics Thornton shot in the chest multiple times, officials said.

During an investigation, police determined that an argument occurred between Booker and Thornton. According to police, Booker then shot the man.

Booker is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. He is known to frequent Homewood, Wilkinsburg and McKees Rocks.

Anyone who sees Booker is advised to exercise caution and call 911. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.