Des Moines, IA

Making a difference: Free Thanksgiving meals make it a special holiday

By Todd Magel
CNN
 7 days ago
DES MOINES, Iowa — Free Thanksgiving meals always make it a special holiday.

On Tuesday, they lined up outside Platinum Kutz near Drake University. Organizers were smoking turkeys and giving them away to hundreds of lucky people lined up in their cars.

“No matter how many come, whether it's 10 people or 200 people, our job is to do what we're doing right now, which is to serve,” said Rob Johnson with Platinum Kutz.

Johnson and his partners have been giving away free thanksgiving meals for four years. They know there is a need, and they want to take care of their neighbors.

“It’s about making an impact on the community. How can you make a difference?” said organizer Robert Presswood.

Tim Cook, with Two Rivers Bank, is proud to help organize the event.

“Somebody walks up gets a meal — that's probably going to be the only meal that they eat. And if we can help provide that, that is rewarding,” Cook said.

The Platinum Kutz free meal is Wednesday only.

Across town, generous Iowans are donating food for the Hope Ministries free dinner Thursday at the Bethel Mission. Donors dropped off plenty of cakes, cookies, and bread. Hope Ministries will deliver 3,300 prepared meals by reservation. It's too late to reserve, but you can stop by for an in-person meal between noon and 1 p.m. They appreciate all the donations.

“We provide meals here at HOPE Cafe, free meals, every meal, every day of the year. So, it's not just our Thanksgiving meal tomorrow, but we're going to stock up our pantry with these great donations,” said Kathy Coady with Hope Ministries.

They’re all ready to deliver thousands of free meals for the Parks Community event Thursday. Volunteers at Chuck's Restaurant are cutting 1,300 pounds of turkey. There's no in-person dining this year dining due to COVID-10

“Can't do it without our volunteers. We have the best volunteers in the world,” said organizer Bob Iverson.

