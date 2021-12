The fourth season of the hit Paramount Network series ‘Yellowstone” is off to a very fast start and fans are loving every minute of it. In the very first episode, we see a main character killed off in a rather unusual way. Roarke Morris, played by veteran actor Josh Hollaway, is enjoying a beautiful day for fly fishing. But Roarke is an enemy of the Dutton family, which means his time on earth is coming to end very soon. Rip Wheeler shows up with a cooler in hand but he isn’t planning on offering Roarke a cold beverage. Instead, he approaches Roarke with a little surprise stashed inside the cooler. It’s a rattlesnake and in one of the coolest scenes of the third season, the snake launches out of the cooler and bites Roarke’s face. Roarke tries to run but the snake’s venom is making its way through his veins. He soon collapses and dies with no one around to help him.

