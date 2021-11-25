ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Sacred Heart Church holds annual Turkey Bazaar

By Olivia Law
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 7 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church Knights of Columbus held their annual Turkey Bazaar Saturday evening, awarding parishioner Andy Gravemen the special prize, a five-foot hanging porch swing donated by Nathaniel Lynn, owner of Lynn’s Woodworks.

The long-standing bazaar featured frenzied rounds of ticket-selling, wheel spinning and happy shouts when hams, turkeys, candy, bacon and eggs and assorted other sought-after prizes were won by attendees.  Funds raised during the night are for the current organ fundraising drive.

A special spaghetti supper was available prior to the start of the ‘wheel,’ cooked by the Knights of Columbus members.

