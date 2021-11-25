ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giannis Antetokounmpo Just Learned to Dunk Oreos in Milk and It Changed His Life

By Ryan Phillips
 7 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo has won back-to-back NBA MVP awards and led the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship in 50 years back in June, but something else might be the highlight of his year. Recently, Giannis was introduced to dunking Oreos in milk and it has apparently changed his life.

Stephen Watson from WISN 12 News in Milwaukee asked Antetokounmpo if Oreos and milk would be part of his Thanksgiving menu. Giannis then unleashed a wonderful two-minute response about how a kid on a recent commercial shoot asked if he'd ever dunked his Oreos in milk. Antetokounmpo had not, so he tried it. And his world was forever altered.

He tweeted the following on Tuesday:

And here's what he had to say Wednesday night:

There's something truly wonderful about the fact that he's 26 and had never been introduced to dunking Oreos in milk. It's such a damn sweet story. Dude has made five All-NBA teams and kids are telling him how he should eat things. It's so great.

Yet another reason to love Giannis.

