Congress & Courts

Democrats must find a balance between safety and justice

By Columnist
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Sean Maloney (D-N.Y.), the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, began his statement this way after a Wisconsin jury acquitted self-styled vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse: “It’s disgusting and disturbing that someone was able to carry a loaded assault rifle into a protest against the unjust killing of Jacob Blake, an...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 29

Lynn David Coffey
7d ago

People who wave other countries flags should move there. American flag is only flag for True Americans

Reply
18
save our country from liberal loons
7d ago

There is no safety without justice. Allowing rule by intimidation is anarchy.

Reply
11
Kiri Jolith
5d ago

so the guy is going to blatantly lie about Jacob Blake and say that he was unarmed (Blake admits he had a knife) and that he was killed?

Reply
2
Related
UPI News

Biden signs four bills into law aimed at helping veterans

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed four bills into law on Tuesday aiming to help military veterans. Biden said the legislation honors "one truly sacred obligation we have as a nation" -- "prepare those we send into harm's way, care for the families when they're gone and care for them and their families when they're home."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Lawmakers spar over Biden’s FCC pick and Section 230 in latest tech hearings

Welcome to The Technology 202! My cat-loving household was frightened to learn we may be unwitting purr-veyors of misinformation. (They’re so cat-astrophically cute though.) Below: The latest on Google's fired AI star and children's privacy groups launch a new campaign. First up:. Lawmakers spar over Biden’s FCC pick and Section...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSAV News 3

Can Biden find the right balance on immigration?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats wielded demands to fix the nation’s broken immigration system as a cudgel against Republicans in the 2020 campaign. Elect us, went the argument, and we’ll stop the cruel treatment of migrants at the border, and put in place lasting and humane policies that work. A year into Joe Biden’s presidency, though, […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Shore News Network

Key Democrats Reportedly Vow To Vote Against Biden’s ‘Marxist’ Treasury Nominee

Key Democrat Senators reportedly said they would oppose President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana, Mark Warner of Virginia, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Jon Hickenlooper of Colorado and Mark Kelly of Arizona told the White House they would not support Saule Omarova’s nomination to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, according to Axios.
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

Republicans Are Scrounging for Ways to Blame Democrats for the Waukesha Tragedy

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) appeared on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning and accused George Soros and Democratic donors of the “funding far-left, radical DAs and prosecutors” who let the man who drove his S.U.V. into a Waukesha, Wisconsin holiday parade go free on bail days before the attack. His comments are just the latest in a pattern of Republicans attempting to use the tragedy to attack Democrats.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial exposed the problem with electing judges

Kenosha County, Wisconsin, Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder, who presided over the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, caught a lot of shrapnel from observers over the course of the proceedings, mostly from those who felt Rittenhouse was guilty of a crime despite being found not guilty on all charges. Members of the Twitterati called him “clownish,” “dishonorable,” even a “blatant racist.”
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
mediaite.com

Dan Abrams Calls Out Biden, Harris and Others Condemning Rittenhouse Verdict: ‘Impugning the Entire Judicial System’

Dan Abrams called out leaders across the U.S. political spectrum on Monday night for their reactions to the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Abrams, the host of Dan Abrams Live on Newsnation, warned that leaders ignoring the facts of the case and politicizing the verdict is not only wrong but is undermining our “entire judicial system … for political purposes.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

GOP Senator Decries His Party's Blockade Of Biden Nominees — While Blocking A Nominee

Sen. Jim Risch (Idaho) criticized his fellow Republican senators Saturday, saying he disagreed with their blockade on President Joe Biden’s diplomatic nominees. “I have been a critic of this since I started on the Foreign Relations Committee,” said Risch, who is the top Republican on the committee. “I was a governor. I understand you have to have a team in place in order to govern.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheAtlantaVoice

What AOC gets exactly right about Democrats’ political problems

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not happy with her party. She made that abundantly clear in an interview with The New York Times over the weekend, suggesting that the passage of the infrastructure bill and the House approval of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” measure are simply not enough to deliver on the expectations voters have for her […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
expressnews.com

Commentary: To win in 2022, Democrats must focus on the present

Last week brought a historic moment to the country. House Democrats passed President Joe Biden’s landmark $1.9 trillion “Build Back Better” legislation. While it remains unclear whether 50 Democrats in the U.S. Senate will sign off on this act, Biden’s “safety net” legislation, as passed by the House, is still significant, and would provide substantial, unprecedented and much-needed benefits to Americans.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on the Acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse:. “This acquittal isn’t just about Kyle Rittenhouse. This verdict reiterates that every American has the God-given right to self-defense and the protections of the Second Amendment. The corrupt corporate media should be appalled by their coverage of this case from start to finish. Mr. Rittenhouse was smeared from the very beginning by activists and partisans who falsely branded him as a white supremacist and decided he was guilty before any evidence was produced, all while excusing the illegal actions of violent rioters. Today the jury made clear that we’re a nation governed by the rule of law, and not by mob rule. In the wake of the wildly dishonest reporting by the corporate media, more than a few media outlets can no doubt expect serious defamation lawsuits for their reckless disregard for truth. And I pray that the voices who would tear apart our nation do not succeed in using this verdict as an impetus for yet more horrific violence.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

House judiciary chair calls for DOJ to review Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: ‘A miscarriage of justice’

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee blasted the verdict released on Friday in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse and called for the Justice Department to review the court decision.Rep Jerry Nadler’s remarks veered sharply from the message issued by President Joe Biden, who unlike progressives said that he respected the jury’s decision.Mr Nadler tweeted after Mr Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges that the verdict was a “miscarriage of justice” that “sets a dangerous precedent which justifies federal review by DOJ.” “Justice cannot tolerate armed persons crossing state lines looking for trouble while people engage in...
CONGRESS & COURTS

