CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you see one Christmas show this holiday season, consider making it “Black Nativity” at Karamu House. The musical, which tells the nativity story from a culturally inclusive point of view, returns to the oldest Black producing theater in the nation for the first time since 2019. Created by the legendary playwright and poet Langston Hughes in 1961, “Black Nativity” has become a holiday favorite at Karamu House for many years.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO