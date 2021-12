CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As we begin our Advent calendar, Dec. 6 is the feast of St. Nicholas. This year, it happens to mark the end of Hanukkah. Typically on this feast day, children leave their shoes by the door for the good saint to fill with treats. The Dutch tradition is rooted in that culture’s Sinterklaas celebration featuring a familiar, kindly, red-coated gentleman who favors well-behaved youngsters.

