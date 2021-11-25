ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Blade India partners with Airbus for fleet expansion

verticalmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstimated reading time 4 minutes, 11 seconds. Urban air mobility (UAM) company, Blade India has entered into a partnership with Airbus, to further expand its on-demand helicopter services. To meet the significant demand and response in India, Blade will be inducting five new H125 to its fleet initially. The helicopters will...

verticalmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Canada bars Boeing from fighter race, indicates bid hurt by airliner row

OTTAWA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canada on Wednesday excluded Boeing Co (BA.N) from a multi-billion-dollar race to supply 88 new fighter jets and indicated a previous clash between the U.S. company and a Canadian aircraft maker influenced the decision. The move means only Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) and Sweden's Saab...
WORLD
KTVZ

Uber partners with Meta to launch ride-booking via WhatsApp in India

Uber wants to make booking a ride in India as easy as sending a WhatsApp message. The San Francisco-based company has partnered with Meta to launch a ride booking ability via its WhatsApp service in India, the two tech firms said in a statement on Thursday. The integration — the...
CELL PHONES
verticalmag.com

Helijet and Blade investment to expand urban air mobility in B.C. and abroad

Estimated reading time 4 minutes, 58 seconds. Helijet International, North America’s largest scheduled helicopter airline, has entered into an agreement with Blade Urban Air Mobility, Inc., a technology-powered global air mobility platform, for the sale of exclusive rights for the booking of flights on Helijet’s scheduled service routes, which will continue to be operated by Helijet. The exclusive rights sale is part of a new operating partnership aimed at introducing additional routes and delivering the first commercially available and sustainable Electric Vertical Aircraft (“EVA”) to the British Columbia market.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbus Helicopters#Government Of India#Advanced Air#Indian#Fintech#Blade Uam Inc
aithority.com

Digital Transformation Drives Expansion Of Verint Customer Engagement Cloud Platform in India

Verint announced availability of its best-in-class Customer Engagement Cloud Platform in India, supporting its customers throughout the country as they progress their digital transformation migrations. “We look at digital transformation as a journey, and Verint is committed to helping organizations transition their operations to cloud-based platforms that deliver cost efficiencies...
TECHNOLOGY
verticalmag.com

Airbus teaming H145M with drones for recon, SAR missions

Estimated reading time 6 minutes, 11 seconds. Airbus is in the final phases of teaming its militarized H145M with unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and is already confident enough in the development that the capability is available to customers interested in the five-bladed attack helicopter. After the successful launch of the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wtvbam.com

Qatar Airways CEO says Airbus should admit to A350 surface flaws

LONDON/PARIS (Reuters) -The head of Qatar Airways on Tuesday called on Airbus to admit that it had a problem with flaws on the surface of its A350 jets and ruled out buying freighter planes from the European company, effectively handing a potential deal to rival Boeing. Chief Executive Akbar Al...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
verticalmag.com

Drone Fund invests in Wingcopter

Estimated reading time 4 minutes, 33 seconds. German drone delivery pioneer Wingcopter continues to fly high, announcing that it has received an investment from Drone Fund. Drone Fund is a Japan-based venture capital company specializing in drone- and air mobility-related startups. The investment is made out of Drone Fund’s JPY 10 billion/USD 90 million strong third fund, called Drone Fund III (officially Drone Fund III Investment Limited Partnership), and comes in the run-up of Wingcopter’s Series B investment round. It is Drone Fund’s first investment in eVTOL drone technology as well as its first investment in a German company.
BUSINESS
KTLA

Omicron rattles travel industry’s plans for a comeback

Tourism businesses that were just finding their footing after nearly two years of devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic are being rattled again as countries throw up new barriers to travel in an effort to contain the omicron variant. From shopping districts in Japan and tour guides in the Holy Land to ski resorts in the Alps and […]
TRAVEL
aithority.com

Bessemer Venture Partners Raises $220 Million To Back Founders In India

Bessemer deepens presence in India, continuing long-standing history of partnering with founders and CEOs to build enduring companies. Bessemer to invest in early-stage Indian startups and support them through subsequent growth stages. Firm also announces appointment of Nithin Kaimal as Chief Operating Officer in India. Bessemer Venture Partners announced the...
BUSINESS
verticalmag.com

SAF Hélicoptères acquires Starlite Aviation Group

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 30 seconds. SAF has announced the acquisition of Starlite Aviation Group, and consequently the formation of a global aviation group: SAF Aerogroup. SAF Aerogroup, whose main shareholders are Oaktree Capital Management and BPI France, is changing its business model to consolidate its position as the...
INDUSTRY
verticalmag.com

Nova Capital fleet passes 100 aircraft with $65m H145 acquisition

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 46 seconds. Nova Capital, the European independent helicopter and aircraft lessor, has announced the award of a sale and leaseback facility for six factory new Airbus H145D3 helicopters in emergency medical services configuration, including two options. These latest portfolio additions expand Nova’s owned and managed...
INDUSTRY
verticalmag.com

Airbus expands HCare agreements with three European customers

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 24 seconds. Airbus Helicopters reinforced its support and services with three European customers at the European Rotors trade fair in Cologne, Germany, further demonstrating the company’s commitment to providing solutions that respond to operator requirements. Airtelis/RTE: High availability to support powerline construction and maintenance. An...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
verticalmag.com

Leonardo strengthens support services in Latin America

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 38 seconds. Leonardo has taken a further step forward to strengthen the level of quality services supporting helicopter operators in Brazil and Latin America with the operational readiness of its all-new service and logistics center headquartered in Itapevi, 30km from São Paolo. The result of an R$60 million investment (approximately 9 million EUR) – the new site is based on an 80,000 m2 area, of which 6,000 m2 comprises buildings and infrastructures and can host up to 20 aircraft simultaneously. There will be the gradual addition of aircraft maintenance, training facilities and a range of industry capabilities such as painting and completion and the new center will allow the expansion of service capacity by up to 50% compared to the previous dedicated site.
INDUSTRY
albuquerquenews.net

India to look for innovative partnerships at EXPO2020 to become preferred sourcing partner for global textile industry

Dubai [UAE], November 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): India will pitch for becoming the preferred sourcing partner for the global textile industry during the textile week at the India Pavilion in EXPO2020, Dubai, starting on Friday. Minister of State for TextileRailways, Darshana V Jardosh will inaugurate the 'Textile Week' virtually, and is slated...
ECONOMY
simpleflying.com

Brussels Airlines Expands Its Fleet With A 9th Airbus A330 Jet

**Update: 23/11/21 @ 16:48 UTC – A Brussels Airlines spokesperson has confirmed that the aircraft selected to rejoin the fleet will be the A330-300 registered OO-SFJ**. On November 22nd, Brussels Airlines announced that it will be adding a 9th Airbus A330 to its fleet. However, according to the airline’s statement, this new aircraft won’t be coming anytime soon, with an operational start of June 2022. The new addition rebuilds the Brussels long-haul fleet and facilitates growth in the African market.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
martechseries.com

Tiktok Rival Lomotif Launches in India With Strategic Partner Socialkyte

Socialkyte reports over 30mn+ views across all social platforms within the first 48 hours of the launch. With Tiktok’s ban in India, the country continues to witness a rise in content creators who are ever experimenting with short video formats, and apps that become a voice for them to showcase their talent, we have yet another popular USA-based app: LOMOTIF that joins the bandwagon today. Featuring the currently, very popular short video format, the app has entered the Indian market at just about the right time with the space constantly evolving.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy