Blade India partners with Airbus for fleet expansion

Estimated reading time 3 minutes, 38 seconds. Leonardo has taken a further step forward to strengthen the level of quality services supporting helicopter operators in Brazil and Latin America with the operational readiness of its all-new service and logistics center headquartered in Itapevi, 30km from São Paolo. The result of an R$60 million investment (approximately 9 million EUR) – the new site is based on an 80,000 m2 area, of which 6,000 m2 comprises buildings and infrastructures and can host up to 20 aircraft simultaneously. There will be the gradual addition of aircraft maintenance, training facilities and a range of industry capabilities such as painting and completion and the new center will allow the expansion of service capacity by up to 50% compared to the previous dedicated site.

INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO