Applications are now being accepted for the Salina-Saline County Advanced Citizens Academy. Each year in the fall, the Saline County Sheriff's Office and Salina Police Department offer a series of classes to help acquaint citizens with law enforcement's practices and services, while also acquainting officers with concerns and perceptions of the community, according to information on the sheriff's office website. In the spring, advanced classes are offered for those who have graduated from the basic Citizens Academy.

SALINE COUNTY, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO