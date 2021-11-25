Winter Weather Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches, with localized amounts up to 4 inches, are expected. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...6 PM today to 9 PM Friday, beginning at Saint Lawrence Island and then moving to the Bering Strait Coast Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 60 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult.

