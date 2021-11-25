ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-25 14:46:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-26 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: St Lawrence Island...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 06:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An advisory means that a potentially hazardous event is already occurring or imminent. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Misty Fjords WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Petersburg, Hyder, and surrounding areas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulations will be highly variable in snow showers. Snow will become more powdery through time and accumulate more quickly.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-05 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow or ice accumulations that may impact the summits. Anyone planning travel to the summits, including hikers and campers, should monitor the latest forecasts and consider postponing their trip until improved weather returns. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER STORM WATCH FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches possible. Winds could gust higher than 100 mph. * WHERE...Big Island Summits. * WHEN...From Friday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility now occuring. North winds gusting to 40 mph. Visibility one half mile or less at times. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...The Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Now through midnight tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The current storm will diminish after midnight tonight. Blizzard conditions are possible over St Lawrence Island and the Bering Strait Thursday evening through Friday evening with whiteout conditions and significant drifting snow possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 06:57:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An advisory means that a potentially hazardous event is already occurring or imminent. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Misty Fjords WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Petersburg, Hyder, and surrounding areas. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulations will be highly variable in snow showers. Snow will become more powdery through time and accumulate more quickly.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Preparedness
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 60 below expected. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Prudhoe Bay. * WHEN...3 AM to noon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 02:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 65 below expected. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 PM this afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 45 below zero to 59 below zero in conjunction with 40 to 60 mph easterly winds. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...6 PM this evening to 6 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 04:53:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: McCurtain DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 22:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 40 below zero to 50 below zero in conjunction with 20 to 35 mph easterly winds. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...10 PM this evening to 6 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 02:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 60 below expected. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...In passes of the Eastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until noon today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds will persist through passes and remain into Thursday. This will cause dangerously low wind chills in passes through Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Lampasas by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 04:47:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you. Target Area: Lampasas DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Lampasas County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected due to reduced visibility.
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 05:06:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-02 07:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Berkshire POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN THIS MORNING Light rain will continue to impact the southern Berkshires and Litchfield Hills this morning. Some pockets of freezing rain are possible, where temperatures are still 32 degrees or less. A light icing is possible on untreated surfaces. Caution is advised if out on the roadways for the morning commute. Temperatures will continue to rising quickly above 32 degrees this morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Burnet, Llano by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 05:04:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Burnet; Llano DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one to two miles in dense fog. * WHERE...Llano and Burnet Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 05:40:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-02 07:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Litchfield POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN THIS MORNING Light rain will continue to impact the southern Berkshires and Litchfield Hills this morning. Some pockets of freezing rain are possible, where temperatures are still 32 degrees or less. A light icing is possible on untreated surfaces. Caution is advised if out on the roadways for the morning commute. Temperatures will continue to rising quickly above 32 degrees this morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 02:04:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-03 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Check with local agencies for possible restrictions in your area. Target Area: Baker County; Harney County; Malheur County; Oregon Lower Treasure Valley AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This product concerns itself with meteorological conditions, not pollution. For more information on air pollution in Idaho, please contact your regional DEQ office at www.deq.idaho.gov. In Oregon, please contact oregon.gov/deq/Pages/index.aspx.
BAKER COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 inches, with localized amounts up to 4 inches, are expected. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...6 PM today to 9 PM Friday, beginning at Saint Lawrence Island and then moving to the Bering Strait Coast Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 60 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 03:46:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST This morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
AMITE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 06:21:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-02 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN OR DRIZZLE THIS MORNING Light rain or snow will continue to impact the Lake George Saratoga Region and southern Vermont this morning. Some pockets of freezing rain or drizzle are possible, where temperatures are still 32 degrees or less. A light icing is possible on untreated surfaces. Caution is advised if out on the roadways for the morning commute. Temperatures will continue to rising quickly above 32 degrees later this morning.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 08:27:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blizzard conditions in blowing snow possible. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 55 mph could cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy