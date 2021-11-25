ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-25 14:45:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-26 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands WIND CHILL...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Washington WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In Virginia, Frederick VA, Shenandoah, Rockingham and Augusta Counties. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley and Hardy Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 04:53:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-05 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow or ice accumulations that may impact the summits. Anyone planning travel to the summits, including hikers and campers, should monitor the latest forecasts and consider postponing their trip until improved weather returns. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER STORM WATCH FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches possible. Winds could gust higher than 100 mph. * WHERE...Big Island Summits. * WHEN...From Friday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Garrett by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Garrett WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Garrett County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 22:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 40 below zero to 50 below zero in conjunction with 20 to 35 mph easterly winds. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...10 PM this evening to 6 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Garrett by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Garrett WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Garrett County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 45 below zero to 59 below zero in conjunction with 30 to 45 mph easterly winds. * WHERE...Across the Upper Noatak Valley, mainly near Shungnak. * WHEN...9 PM this evening to 9 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of the Central Sacramento Valley, Southern Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley and Carquinez Strait and Delta. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 08:27:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 45 below zero to 59 below zero in conjunction with 40 to 60 mph easterly winds. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...6 PM this evening to 6 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 04:53:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: McCurtain DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Lampasas by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 04:47:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you. Target Area: Lampasas DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Lampasas County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected due to reduced visibility.
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 03:10:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-02 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds gusting to 65 mph. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult along Interstate 90 from Livingston to Big Timber and roads along the Beartooth Foothills.
PARK COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 03:04:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-03 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Check with local agencies for possible restrictions in your area. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River; West Central Mountains AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This product concerns itself with meteorological conditions, not pollution. For more information on air pollution in Idaho, please contact your regional DEQ office at www.deq.idaho.gov. In Oregon, please contact oregon.gov/deq/Pages/index.aspx.
ADA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 05:06:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-02 07:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Berkshire POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN THIS MORNING Light rain will continue to impact the southern Berkshires and Litchfield Hills this morning. Some pockets of freezing rain are possible, where temperatures are still 32 degrees or less. A light icing is possible on untreated surfaces. Caution is advised if out on the roadways for the morning commute. Temperatures will continue to rising quickly above 32 degrees this morning.
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Burnet, Llano by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 05:04:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Burnet; Llano DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one to two miles in dense fog. * WHERE...Llano and Burnet Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bolivar, Sunflower, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 05:14:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bolivar; Sunflower; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Bolivar, Sunflower and Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Baker County, Harney County, Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 02:04:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-03 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Check with local agencies for possible restrictions in your area. Target Area: Baker County; Harney County; Malheur County; Oregon Lower Treasure Valley AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This product concerns itself with meteorological conditions, not pollution. For more information on air pollution in Idaho, please contact your regional DEQ office at www.deq.idaho.gov. In Oregon, please contact oregon.gov/deq/Pages/index.aspx.
BAKER COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 60 below expected. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Prudhoe Bay. * WHEN...3 AM to noon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 02:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 65 below expected. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 4 PM this afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
