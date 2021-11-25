Wind Chill Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 03:04:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-03 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Check with local agencies for possible restrictions in your area. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River; West Central Mountains AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This product concerns itself with meteorological conditions, not pollution. For more information on air pollution in Idaho, please contact your regional DEQ office at www.deq.idaho.gov. In Oregon, please contact oregon.gov/deq/Pages/index.aspx.

ADA COUNTY, ID ・ 9 HOURS AGO