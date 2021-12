MACON, Ga. — A Macon home just went on the market and it’s got a lot of WOW factor both inside and out. In fact, it’s attracting attention around the United States. 1386 Waverland Drive may look like a nice house on the outside, but once you walk in, the beauty is bountiful. The 16,000-square-foot home is lined with green marble floors.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO