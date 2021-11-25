Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 22:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 40 below zero to 50 below zero in conjunction with 20 to 35 mph easterly winds. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...10 PM this evening to 6 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO