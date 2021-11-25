Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Washington WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In Virginia, Frederick VA, Shenandoah, Rockingham and Augusta Counties. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley and Hardy Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
