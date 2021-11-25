ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-26 04:26:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-26 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WIND CHILL...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Washington WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Washington County. In Virginia, Frederick VA, Shenandoah, Rockingham and Augusta Counties. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley and Hardy Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Big Island Summit by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-05 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow or ice accumulations that may impact the summits. Anyone planning travel to the summits, including hikers and campers, should monitor the latest forecasts and consider postponing their trip until improved weather returns. Target Area: Big Island Summit WINTER STORM WATCH FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches possible. Winds could gust higher than 100 mph. * WHERE...Big Island Summits. * WHEN...From Friday evening through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-03 06:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-04 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yukon Delta WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM FRIDAY TO 3 AM AKST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Visibility reduced to one half miles or less at times. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches, are expected. * WHERE...Yukon Delta. * WHEN...6 AM Friday to 3 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 45 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 22:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 40 below zero to 50 below zero in conjunction with 20 to 35 mph easterly winds. * WHERE...Lower Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...10 PM this evening to 6 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-03 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Expect wind chills to range from 45 below zero to 59 below zero in conjunction with 40 to 60 mph easterly winds. * WHERE...Baldwin Peninsula and Selawik Valley. * WHEN...6 PM this evening to 6 PM Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 05:40:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-02 07:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Litchfield POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN THIS MORNING Light rain will continue to impact the southern Berkshires and Litchfield Hills this morning. Some pockets of freezing rain are possible, where temperatures are still 32 degrees or less. A light icing is possible on untreated surfaces. Caution is advised if out on the roadways for the morning commute. Temperatures will continue to rising quickly above 32 degrees this morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bolivar, Sunflower, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 05:14:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bolivar; Sunflower; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Bolivar, Sunflower and Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 03:41:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-02 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts around 65 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier County. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles or those pulling trailers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of smoke from wildfires could reduce visibilities at times.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 08:27:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 06:14:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Chill Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-02 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills to 60 below expected. The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Prudhoe Bay. * WHEN...3 AM to noon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frost bite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 04:53:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: McCurtain DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 05:06:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-02 07:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Berkshire POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN THIS MORNING Light rain will continue to impact the southern Berkshires and Litchfield Hills this morning. Some pockets of freezing rain are possible, where temperatures are still 32 degrees or less. A light icing is possible on untreated surfaces. Caution is advised if out on the roadways for the morning commute. Temperatures will continue to rising quickly above 32 degrees this morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Lampasas by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 04:47:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you. Target Area: Lampasas DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Lampasas County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected due to reduced visibility.
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 05:16:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-02 07:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Berkshire POCKETS OF FREEZING RAIN IN THE NORTHERN BERKSHIRES A mixture of light rain and snow will continue to impact the northern Berkshires this morning. Some of the precipitation may transition to pockets of freezing rain, where temperatures are still 32 degrees or less. A light icing is possible on untreated surfaces. Caution is advised if out on the roadways for the morning commute. Temperatures will continue to rising quickly above 32 degrees this morning.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-02 03:46:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-02 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST This morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
AMITE COUNTY, MS

Community Policy