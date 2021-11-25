ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Lincoln, Jefferson and Thanksgiving's anti-slavery roots

By David Marcus
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the dusty old pages of contemporary Christian chronicles of the Crusades there is to be found a curious and oft repeated theme. When the Crusaders stood victorious in battle the writers of the time said it was owing to God’s grace, but when they tasted defeat, it was "for our...

Comments / 2

villages-news.com

History of African Americans

History of African Americans is full of tear jerking stories. There were 1.5 million African American Veterans who were denied GI Bill Benefits and VA backed mortgages. While White Veterans got education, training for skills under GI Bill and subsequently good jobs and were able to buy homes with VA backed mortgages, the African Americans received none of those benefits. Whites built up wealth with home ownership and African American Veterans languished in poverty. There is a Bill weaving its way through Congress, The GI Bill Restoration Act which would provide descendants of these veterans a transferable benefit that could be used to obtain housing, attend college or start a business.
EDUCATION
WTOL-TV

If you see an all-black American flag, what does that mean?

WASHINGTON — Have you seen this viral TikTok video showing people flying black American flags? These flag-wavers claim it’s a resistance symbol from the Civil War era. Photos and videos of monochromatic black American flags have popped up online. Tweets and TikToks claim they were first flown by the Confederates during the American Civil War. The posters claim they mean “no quarter,” or in other words, “no mercy” will be given to the enemy.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Free Press - TFP

With New “Anti-Racism” Guidelines, Salvation Army Sees Its Mission As Saving White Americans From Their Racism And “Privilege”

Thanksgiving is over, and now people turn their attention toward Christmas. In many communities across America, if it hasn’t emerged already, the season will be a time for the Salvation Army’s army of volunteers to ring their bells and encourage passersby to help its anti-poverty cause with donations to its familiar red kettles.
RELIGION
kpfa.org

Slavery, Capitalism, and Empire

The middle of the 19th century — between the abolition of slavery in much of the British Empire and the end of slavery in the United States — is often seen as an age of emancipation. But historian Zach Sell argues that it would be better known as an age of capitalist crisis, upheaval, and warfare. He illustrates how the growth of the British Empire fueled the expansion of slavery in the United States — and how capitalism is rooted in unfreedom. (Encore presentation.)
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Thomas Jefferson
Lowell Sun

Letter: America has become an oligarchy

Throughout history the question of how an authoritarian government could come to power was often asked. How could a political philosophy of extreme restrictive ideals and hatred toward a particular portion of the population rule over an enlightened society? The straightforward answer is when a group of individuals take control of a political narrative, the means and type of information communicated to, or blocked from the general population, they become authoritarian. Even today, an individual need not look too hard to see change within a political system, because the authoritarians of today are the once-trusted individuals who control the channels of information. Unfortunately, many now run essential segments of the federal government.
POLITICS
littlevillagemag.com

Letter to the editor: White nationalists’ war on woke

White nationalists are waging a war on woke, accusing crowds of African-Americans of using woke as a code word against White privilege, which nationalists declare is a communist/socialist plot. Woke is Black slang which originated from two sources: Spike Lee and the Bible. Blacks have always been castigated for speaking...
SOCIETY
mediaite.com

MSNBC Guest Feasts On Thanksgiving, Laments About ‘Genocide and Violence’ Against Native and Black Americans

An MSNBC guest over the weekend railed against the meaning of Thanksgiving and lamented that it is about “genocide and violence” against Native Americans and Blacks. On The Cross Connection on Saturday, writer Gyasi Ross presented the show’s “guest essay” where he said that “the mythology of Thanksgiving closely mirrors the mythology of America. That mythology is that image that White Americans love to see of themselves.”
SOCIETY
arcamax.com

Why is the Bible refused as a source of truth?

Q: It seems strange that a book that has been around longer than all others is refused as a source of truth, especially when it is a book filled with hope and promise. – B.H. A: Unlike the books of men, the Bible is a book of promise—and hope—and it...
RELIGION
Seattle Times

Race is a reality Americans are reluctant to examine

November was an important month for America’s racial tensions. The guilty verdicts in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder trial, and the federal court decision ordering prominent white supremacists to pay $25 million to victims in the 2017 Charlottesville white-nationalist marches, are significant decisions. But are the Kyle Rittenhouse non-guilty verdict and the Glenn Youngkin victory in the Virginia governor race, which some attributed to his closing argument, banning critical race theory in public education? All of these have something in common — they are chapters in a national legacy on race that just won’t go away.
POLITICS
Fox News

Thanksgiving canceled? Liberals who say America's holiday promotes genocide and White supremacy

Liberal pundits and news outlets across the country are using Thanksgiving week to disparage the holiday and label it a function of White supremacy and genocide. "What is Thanksgiving to Indigenous people? 'A day of mourning'" a USA Today headline on Tuesday said, accompanied by an article that claimed "many" Americans believe the holiday "represents the dark shadow of genocide."
SOCIETY
Washington Post

Covid trauma seems not to have shaken American Christians’ faith

On Nov. 1, 1755, Lisbon was visited by a violent earthquake that left some 50,000 to 60,000 people dead out of a city of 200,000. The scale, randomness and cruelty of the event led some Enlightenment thinkers to employ it as evidence against the existence of a loving God. “Come,” wrote Voltaire, “ye philosophers, who cry, ‘All’s well!’ / And contemplate this ruin of a world. / Behold these shreds and cinders of your race.”
RELIGION
Frederick News-Post

Civil War Style Church Service

Chaplain Edward “Scott” Sturdivant of Longstreet's Corps will preach and lead worshipers in singing hymns that were popular during the American Civil War during a service at the historic chapel. During the Civil War, military chaplains performed many functions. These included preaching Sunday service, passing out prayer books and even...
RELIGION
