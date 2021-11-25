Lincoln, Jefferson and Thanksgiving's anti-slavery roots

When I turn on the television and watch and listen to what’s being said, or as I read the newspaper and my eyes gaze upon what I’m reading, my mind and my heart realizes that it’s the same old song, only now it’s being sung by different people. But are they “really” that different? “Not Really!” The only thing that has changed are the people that are singing that “same old song.” They are the children, grandchildren and greatgrands of the ones that whipped, murdered and hung us “Black” folks’ forefathers from trees. The history books do not tell the “true” stories about the degradation that “my” forefather’s were exposed to. Truthfully, the reason for that, is due to the fact that our school systems, throughout this country, are basically controlled by the children of the very ones that beat, battered, raped, and murdered our forefathers. They do not want the “real” truth of their forefather’s depravity towards another human being to be exposed. How sad and very frightening to even have to think about such things happening to another human being.
