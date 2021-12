The city of Oakley has announced that Dean Capelletti, the police chief placed on administrative leave in September, has been “separated from employment” as of Nov. 18. “As this was a personnel matter, I cannot comment further about his separation,” City Manager Joshua McMurray said of the decision. “The City’s focus at this time is on searching for a new police chief who will uphold the City’s values and effectively lead the outstanding officers and employees who serve in the City Police Department.”

5 DAYS AGO