The journalist who fronted a BBC documentary examining the relationship between the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex and the media has apologised for critical comments he made about the royal family a decade ago.Amol Rajan 38, described the Duke of Edinburgh as a “racist buffoon” and the Prince of Wales as “scientifically illiterate” in a 2012 article about the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee for the Independent newspaper, which he used to edit.The piece described the event as “little more than the industrialisation of mediocrity” and was also critical of William and Harry 1/ In reference to very...

U.K. ・ 7 HOURS AGO